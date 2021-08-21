Preston manager disappointed his side only beat Peterborough United 1-0

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson watches on from the touchline alongside Preston North End manager Frankie McAvoy. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Central defender Patrick Bauer marked his first league game in eight months with the only goal of the game as the Lilywhites saw off their old boss Darren Ferguson.

Preston picked up their first points of the season - and moved off the foot of the table - more comfortably than a 1-0 scoreline would suggest, although they did suffer some nervy moments in the second-half.

“I’m delighted, I wish it could have been a little bit easier,” McAvoy told the Lancashire Post. “The only disappointment for me was we only won 1-0.

“We had plenty of opportunities and chances to make it a bit easier for ourselves.

“I’d asked them to create more goalscoring opportunities and to be more clinical in the final third. We created a lot of scoring opportunities, but didn’t take them

“And 1-0 is always a precarious scoreline and they keep going until the end.

“I knew they would always keep coming and they did.