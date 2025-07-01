Posh gain new friendly against League Two opposition as Notts County game cancelled

By Ben Jones
Published 1st Jul 2025, 17:04 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 18:58 BST
Posh in action at Stadium MK. Photo: Joe Dent.placeholder image
Posh in action at Stadium MK. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United will face Milton Keynes in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday July 22 at 7:30pm.

Posh were due to face Notts County in a behind closed doors match on the same day but that has now been cancelled.

Posh fans will be able to attend the match at Stadium MK.

MK have made a number of high-profile signings this summer already, including Gethin Jones, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Aaron Collins and former Posh man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Posh’s latest signing came from previously scheduled opponents Notts County with Alex Bass arriving for what the club has described as a ‘substantial six-figure fee.’

Related topics:Notts CountyLeague TwoNathaniel Mendez-LaingMilton KeynesStadium MKAlex Bass

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice