Posh gain new friendly against League Two opposition as Notts County game cancelled
Posh were due to face Notts County in a behind closed doors match on the same day but that has now been cancelled.
Posh fans will be able to attend the match at Stadium MK.
MK have made a number of high-profile signings this summer already, including Gethin Jones, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Aaron Collins and former Posh man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Posh’s latest signing came from previously scheduled opponents Notts County with Alex Bass arriving for what the club has described as a ‘substantial six-figure fee.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.