Posh gain new friendly against League Two opposition as Notts County game cancelled

Posh in action at Stadium MK. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United will face Milton Keynes in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday July 22 at 7:30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh were due to face Notts County in a behind closed doors match on the same day but that has now been cancelled.

Posh fans will be able to attend the match at Stadium MK.

MK have made a number of high-profile signings this summer already, including Gethin Jones, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Aaron Collins and former Posh man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Posh’s latest signing came from previously scheduled opponents Notts County with Alex Bass arriving for what the club has described as a ‘substantial six-figure fee.’