Police confirm 16-year-old arrested during Peterborough United vs Lincoln City match over pyrotechnics use

A young Peterborough Untied fan is facing a banning order after letting off pyrotechnics during Posh’s clash with Lincoln on Saturday (October 7).
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Oct 2023, 21:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:52 BST
The club confirmed that it would be issuing banning orders to fans who were found to have let off flares during Posh’s 2-0 win at the Weston Homes Stadium.

One 16-year-old boy, who was standing in the London Road End looks set to receive that punishment after being arrested by police.

Blue and red flares respectively were set off in the London Road End and the DeskGo stand- where the visiting Lincoln supporters were housed- in the closing stages of the match.

Pyro was let off in the London Road End terrace. Photo: Joe Dent.Pyro was let off in the London Road End terrace. Photo: Joe Dent.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough has been arrested in connection with possess a firework/flare at a sporting event on October 7, 2023.

“He has been released on police bail to return to the station on January 6 2024.”

A club statement from Posh read: “The club can confirm that arrests were made following the use of pyrotechnics in the Weston Homes London Road Stand and the Deskgo Stand during the Sky Bet League One fixture against Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon.

“Club banning orders will be issued to those arrested. Pyrotechnics are dangerous to fans, players, officials and everyone in the ground and anyone caught using them will face banning orders.”

