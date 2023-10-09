Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club confirmed that it would be issuing banning orders to fans who were found to have let off flares during Posh’s 2-0 win at the Weston Homes Stadium.

One 16-year-old boy, who was standing in the London Road End looks set to receive that punishment after being arrested by police.

Blue and red flares respectively were set off in the London Road End and the DeskGo stand- where the visiting Lincoln supporters were housed- in the closing stages of the match.

Pyro was let off in the London Road End terrace. Photo: Joe Dent.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough has been arrested in connection with possess a firework/flare at a sporting event on October 7, 2023.

“He has been released on police bail to return to the station on January 6 2024.”

A club statement from Posh read: “The club can confirm that arrests were made following the use of pyrotechnics in the Weston Homes London Road Stand and the Deskgo Stand during the Sky Bet League One fixture against Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon.