Joel Randall and David Ajiboye scored the goals as Posh beat the Imps 2-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Ajiboye came off the bench for the injured Kwame Poku late in the first half to score for a second consecutive Saturday and Randall’s strike was his first league goal for Posh and his first since March 2021 while playing for Exeter.

Ephron Mason-Clark, who has been struggling for form this season, picked up an assist for Ajiboye’s wonder strike.

Joel Randall of Peterborough United scores the second goal against Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent.

The win moved Posh up to fourth on alphabetical order ahead of Stevenage with the sides having identical records.

Scarff said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It was really important to go into the enforced break we’re about to have with three points.

“For large spells, it was a really good performance. The players deserve loads of credit, they really do.

“Lincoln are a well drilled team, they set up how we expected. We started well and then defensively, they made it difficult for us.

“We spoke at half time about increasing our tempo and getting the ball speed right and not getting spooked that they were sitting off us.

“Scoring that goal early in the second half was important to open the game up. We’re delighted with the performance.

“The first was a great strike, we broke quickly; David is quick and direct, it’s a great finish. I’m delighted for him, that’s two in two home games.

“The second is great for Joel and his belief and confidence,. His performances have been generally good. He came off the bench in the week and made a real impact and he was really good again today.

"We felt his qualities as a ten would be really important for us today and he showed that.

“The forward line have all contributed, we’ve created a lot of good chances early in the game and in the second, we had the chance to score more but we’re more than happy with the 2-0.

“This break probably comes at the right time, it gives the players the and staff the chance to refresh and then we’ll go again.”

Posh now face a two-week enforced break due to the clash with Wigan, that was originally scheduled for next Saturday, being called off due to international call-ups.