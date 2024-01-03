Kwame Poku in action for Posh at Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Poku was speaking after his man of the match performance – he won the Sky TV nomination as the game was broadcast live – in the 3-2 win at Derby County on New Year's Day. He scored his ninth goal of the season with a header at Pride Park and also claimed his seventh League One assist after setting up Harrison Burrows for his goal. Poku and Burrows are joint second in the League One assist charts, one behind Aaron Collins of Bristol Rovers.

Poku also played a part in the last-gasp winner from Ricky-Jade Jones which consolidated Posh’s third place position in League One.

And yet, after taking their tally for the League One season to 50, there was still a hint of frustration that Posh didn’t score more goals.

"Even after conceding an early goal we controlled the game,” Poku said. “We created lots of chances and we just lacked a cutting edge, particularly in the first-half, but even when we went 2-1 down we felt we would get back into the game because of the chances we create. The more we create, the more we will score and one day it will really click and we will score six.

“The players showed great character to win the game and it was an enjoyable win because last season we didn’t do so well against the bigger clubs in front of their big crowds.

"Derby is one of the nicer places to play in League One. It’s a great stadium with good fans so I was delighted to play a part in the win. We do a lot of work on set-pieces and for my goal I had to get back onside and just get into the right position.

“And it was a great moment for Ricky. He deserves a goal in every game for the work he does and for the positions he gets into. We all love him and appreciate him.”

Posh are next in action in a third round FA Cup tie against Leeds United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick off).