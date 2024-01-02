Massive self belief is carrying Peterborough United back towards the automatic promotion places in League One according to their latest matchwinner Ricky-Jade Jones.

Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates the winning goal for Posh against Derby in his inimitable style.

The Posh Academy graduate claimed his eighth goal of the season – and his fourth in his last four games – in dramatic fashion on New Year’s Day. He struck in the 94th minute of a 3-2 win at promotion rivals Derby County after Posh had trailed 2-1 with just six minutes to go.

Posh had also conceded a goal in the first 30 seconds of the game, but a Harrison Burrows shot and a rare Kwame Poku headed goal gave Jones the chance to grab the headlines.

"I’ve been trying to develop a striker’s instinct,” Jones said. “It’s one of the things I’ve been determined to get into my game and this time it paid off.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Derby.

"I just concentrated on getting the ball on target with my instep and it went through the goalkeeper’s legs.

"It was a great feeling and I’m just so pleased to give the fans who travel up and down the country to watch us something to enjoy and I hope it carries on into 2024.

"There was relief when the goal went in, but we always felt like we would win the game.

"Obviously it was disappointing to concede a goal so early, but we have been bouncing back all season as we know we will always create chances.

"I never though I’d see Kwame score a goal with a header like he did. It was pretty outrageous, but it just shows the quality we have in the side. We can do that sort of stuff.

"We have great belief. If there were just 10 seconds left in a game we would believe we can score. That’s our mentality."

Jones’ goal was the 50th League One goal of the season for Posh from 25 games, four more than any other team. They have now scored in 21 successive League One matches with no blanks since the derby defeat at Northampton in August. That’s the only time Posh have failed to score in a league game all season.

A respectable haul of eight points from four festive fixtures wasn’t enough to keep Posh in the top two though thanks to a perfect 12-point return from Bolton Wanderers.