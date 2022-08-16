Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bali Mumba in action for Plymouth against Posh last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Mumba appeared to milk the applause of the home fans after he had been substituted in the second half of Plymouth’s 2-0 win over Posh at Home Park.

The 20 year-old spent an unsuccessful time on loan at Posh in the second-half of last term before McCann sent him back to his parent club Norwich City before the season ended.

Mumba was excellent against Posh, winning the second-half penalty which sealed the League One points for his side.

McCann wasn’t happy with him though. Disrespectful behaviour , but overreacted according to Schumacher.

“Bali came off and he walked right round the Devonport End,” Schumacher told the Plymouth Herald. “He wasn't disrespectful to the Peterborough fans because he didn't go near them.

"I think Grant just felt Bali probably overdid his celebration and took in the applause from the Devonport End maybe for too long.

"I spoke to the Grant after the game and it's fine. I just said to him I don't think Bali has got it in him to be disrespectful. He has not that type of person or personality.

"He's a lovely lad and was probably just enjoying the moment. Grant obviously didn't take too well to it but it happens. It's part of the game.

"He went there on loan and it didn't quite work out for him for whatever reason, and he has played a real good game for us on Saturday and got the penalty for us.

"He just soaked up the applause. As I say, one of those things, nothing too major about it."

Mumba made 13 Posh appearances last season and scored the winning goal on his debut against Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup.