Bali Mumba put on an impressive performance as his Plymouth Argyle side beat Peterborough United on Saturday (August 13). Photo: Joe Dent.

Mumba joined Plymouth on loan from Norwich in the summer after spending the previous the final part of last season on loan at Posh.

Mumba put in an impressive performance on Saturday, tormenting the Posh defence before winning his side a penalty to seal a 2-0 win.

He was brought off with seven minutes remaining by Steven Schumacher and Grant McCann took exception to the way he left the pitch, accusing him of trying to rile the Posh fans. Plymouth fans were singing his name as he was withdrawn.

McCann said: “He’s had a good performance today; the boy’s a good footballer but I thought he was a bit disrespectful coming off the pitch though; trying to rile the fans and I told him that at the end.

“He’s played well today and so have Plymouth, but we didn’t have anything about us to even have a go at them today.”

Mumba did not have a successful spell with Posh in the Championship and found his opportunities limited after scoring on his debut against Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup.