Posh were second best for large parts of Wednesday night’s match against Stevenage but were handed a chance to go ahead from the spot.
They took that chance and showed their promotion credentials by holding on to that lead.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Stood little chance with the goal and had to make several good saves a crucial times, at the start of the second half and right at the end, to preserve Posh's leads. Was confident coming out for crosses as well, which was important against a big side. 7. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. HARRISON BURROWS
Kept cool and took a brilliant penalty, after a long wait as Ephron Mason-Clark got treatment. Grew into the game after a difficult start against aggressive opposition and made it difficult for Stevenage down the left. 7 Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
3. JADEL KATONGO
Maybe he is an attacking right-back after all. Started and finished a brilliant run to put Posh 2-0 ahead. 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Classy as ever against very physical opponents, stood up to balls being pumped into the box very well. 7. Photo: Joe Dent