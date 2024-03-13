Jadel Katongo and Mailk Mothersille celebrate Posh's victory over Stevenage. Photo: David Lowndes.Jadel Katongo and Mailk Mothersille celebrate Posh's victory over Stevenage. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough's United's players found a way to see off Stevenage without being at their best

Peterborough United players will have to improve in their next clash against a side on the hunt for promotion.
By Ben Jones
Posh were second best for large parts of Wednesday night’s match against Stevenage but were handed a chance to go ahead from the spot.

They took that chance and showed their promotion credentials by holding on to that lead.

Stood little chance with the goal and had to make several good saves a crucial times, at the start of the second half and right at the end, to preserve Posh's leads. Was confident coming out for crosses as well, which was important against a big side. 7.

Kept cool and took a brilliant penalty, after a long wait as Ephron Mason-Clark got treatment. Grew into the game after a difficult start against aggressive opposition and made it difficult for Stevenage down the left. 7

Maybe he is an attacking right-back after all. Started and finished a brilliant run to put Posh 2-0 ahead. 7.

Classy as ever against very physical opponents, stood up to balls being pumped into the box very well. 7.

