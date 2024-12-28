1 . JED STEER

The 32 year-old 'keeper is back training on the grass after a recent minor operation and if he's anywhere near ready to return he should be recalled. Nicholas Bilokapic is far from the worst recent offender at the back, but it must be mentally exhausting playing behind this Posh defence so a break would come in handy. Posh need an organiser and a talker as much as they need a shot stopper. Photo: Joe Dent