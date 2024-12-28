Posh tackle a battle hardened Barnsley side in a League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday (3pm kick off). The visitors have an exceptional record away from home and will fancy their chances of picking off a Posh team that has lost five of their last six League One games to plunge down the table.
It’s not a time or a game for teenagers, especially ones that lack confidence.
Here’s the team I’m picking for the game in a 4-2-1-3 formation.
1. JED STEER
The 32 year-old 'keeper is back training on the grass after a recent minor operation and if he's anywhere near ready to return he should be recalled. Nicholas Bilokapic is far from the worst recent offender at the back, but it must be mentally exhausting playing behind this Posh defence so a break would come in handy. Posh need an organiser and a talker as much as they need a shot stopper. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
The Manchester City loanee has been a disappointment this term, but he has to play and right-back should be his slot ahead of teenager James Dornelly whose confidence looks to have deserted him. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES
3. JACK SPARKES
The left-back made 38 appearances (22 starts) for the Pompey team that won League One last season. He even did a great job on Kwame Poku at London Road towards the end of the campaign. He has therefore played well under pressure so he must be better than he has shown so far. It's unfair on Harley Mills to expect him to step into a side playing poorly. Photo: David Lowndes
4. Oscar Wallin
Obviously there are reservations about a centre-back who has featured in many poor defensive displays this season, but he can be aggressive which is what Posh lacked in the first-half on Boxing Day. He's the best of a bad lot, as is his nominated central defensive partner.... Photo: Joe Dent
