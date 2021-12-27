Peterborough United’s year of two halves: ‘Highs, lows, surprising facts, magnificent milestones, club records, and who was the only Posh player to make 50 appearances?’

It’s been a year of two halves for Posh with a brilliant promotion from League One followed by a dismal start to life in the Championship.
Here are all the facts and figures from a year that has been exciting, frustrating, but certainly never dull!
1. PLAYING RECORD
Posh started 2021 with a 1-1 draw at League One promotion rivals Lincoln City (pictured). They went on to play 54 competitive matches in all competitions in 2021. OVERALL PLAYING RECORD: P54 W22 D11 A21 F80 A74 HOME: P28 W14 D8 L6 F51 A26: AWAY: P26 W8 D3 D15 F29 A48.
2. AWAYDAY BLUES
Posh lost their first six away games in the Championship and they have lost their last five. The club record for successive away defeats is 8 between January and March, 1971. Luton Town players are pictured celebrating a 3-0 win over Posh at Kenilworth Road on the opening day of this season.
3. APPEARANCES
Dan Butler (pictured) topped the Posh appearance charts in 2021. Here are all the players who made 10 or more appearances, including as substitutes. 50 Dan Butler, 49 Nathan Thompson, 48 Jonson Clarke-Harris, 48 Siriki Dembele, 46 Sammie Szmodics, 46 Joe Ward, 43 Harrison Burrows, 43 Frankie Kent, 40 Mark Beevers, 40 Jack Taylor, 31 Christy Pym, 30 Ethan Hamilton, 26 Reece Brown, 22 Oliver Norburn, 20 Mo Eisa, 20 Idris Kanu, 19 Ronnie Edwards, 19 Jorge Grant, 17 Dai Cornell, 17 Ricky-Jade Jones, 16 Niall Mason, 14 Josh Knight, 12 Conor Coventry.
4. GOALSCORERS
Posh scored 80 goals in 2021 with Johnson Clarke-Harris (pictured) contributing 25 of them. Here are all the Posh goalscorers this year. 25 Jonson Clarke-Harris, 16 Sammie Szmodics, 12 Siriki Dembele, 4 Harrison Burrows, 3 Jack Taylor, 3 Joe Ward, 2 Mo Eisa, 2 Idris Kanu, 1 Reece Brown, 1 Jorge Grant, 1 Ethan Hamilton, 1 Ricky-Jade Jones, 1 Frankie Kent, 1 Jack Marriott, 1 Nathan Thompson, 1 Niall Mason Plus 5 own goals from Birmingham City, Ipswich, Lincoln, MIllwall and Portsmouth.