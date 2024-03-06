Wembley Stadium. Photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images.

The match was originally scheduled to start at 3pm, but a new time has been agreed following conversations between the clubs, the EFL, Sky TV, who are broadcasting the match live and rail companies.

Posh will now start selling tickets for the final on Friday, March 8 at 10am to fans with 230 or more priority points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sales widow 2 will start on Thursday March 14 at 10am for fans with 50 priority points or more.

And sales window 3 will commence from Monday, March 18 at 10am for all fans on the club’s database.

From Friday March 22 in person sales will be conducted at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office from 10am.

Posh have an initial allocation of 25,000 tickets.

There is a strict procedure on ticket sales at the instruction of the EFL and Wembley. It is as follows…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad