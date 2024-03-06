Peterborough United's Wembley kick off time has finally been revealed
The match was originally scheduled to start at 3pm, but a new time has been agreed following conversations between the clubs, the EFL, Sky TV, who are broadcasting the match live and rail companies.
Posh will now start selling tickets for the final on Friday, March 8 at 10am to fans with 230 or more priority points
Sales widow 2 will start on Thursday March 14 at 10am for fans with 50 priority points or more.
And sales window 3 will commence from Monday, March 18 at 10am for all fans on the club’s database.
From Friday March 22 in person sales will be conducted at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office from 10am.
Posh have an initial allocation of 25,000 tickets.
There is a strict procedure on ticket sales at the instruction of the EFL and Wembley. It is as follows…
1) Tickets will be sold North to South within the stadium bowl. 2) Only tickets on Level 1 of the stadium will be on sale initially. 3) During the initial sales window only seats in blocks 102-111 will be available to purchase. 4) Once these seats are sold the rest of Level 1 will be released (112-122). 5) 90% of Level 1 tickets must be sold before Level 2 tickets will go on sale. 6) At such time Level 2 tickets are released they will also be sold North to South.