Peterborough United's under 21 fixture went as planned with a win, minutes for Kwame Poku and a goal for Ricky-Jade Jones
Kwame Poku sailed through 45 minutes as he returns to full match fitness, while Chris Conn-Clarke scored twice to confirm he’s in rude health and Ricky-Jade Jones, a striker in need of a goal, managed one in a 4-2 win.
Posh went strong with much-needed minutes also given to first-team squad regulars Jadel Katongo and Mo Susoho. The result was largely immaterial in the grand scheme of things, but interrupting a run of five defeats in seven matches in 2025 was welcome all the same.
Jones forced a fine early save from the City ‘keeper before the visitors struck the opening goal on 11 minutes. They didn’t lead for long as Poku picked out Conn-Clarke for the leveller eight minutes later.
Posh took the lead on 41 minutes when an excellent left-wing cross from Harley Mills was converted at the back post by Jones. Mills then struck the City crossbar, albeit with a cross.
The visitors equalised early in the second half with Jones almost shooting Posh back in front straight away. The speedy striker burst through, but was thwarted by a good save.
Posh did get back in front on the hour mark when Conn-Clarke struck from the edge of the penalty area. It became 4-2 15 minutes from time when under 19 player Andre Changunda turned home a Conn-Clarke shot.
Posh: Blackmore, Mendonca, Mills, Katongo, Nevett, Susoho, O’Brien-Brady, Conn-Clarke, Poku (sub McWiliams-Marcano, 46 mins), Changunda, Jones. Unused subs: Sumnall, Smith, Young, Campbell.