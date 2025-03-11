Kwame Poku in action for Posh v Wycombe on Saturday. Photo Darren Wiles

Posh first-team boss Darren Ferguson got everything he wanted from Tuesday’s Professional Development Under 21 League game against Bristol City at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Kwame Poku sailed through 45 minutes as he returns to full match fitness, while Chris Conn-Clarke scored twice to confirm he’s in rude health and Ricky-Jade Jones, a striker in need of a goal, managed one in a 4-2 win.

Posh went strong with much-needed minutes also given to first-team squad regulars Jadel Katongo and Mo Susoho. The result was largely immaterial in the grand scheme of things, but interrupting a run of five defeats in seven matches in 2025 was welcome all the same.

Jones forced a fine early save from the City ‘keeper before the visitors struck the opening goal on 11 minutes. They didn’t lead for long as Poku picked out Conn-Clarke for the leveller eight minutes later.

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh took the lead on 41 minutes when an excellent left-wing cross from Harley Mills was converted at the back post by Jones. Mills then struck the City crossbar, albeit with a cross.

The visitors equalised early in the second half with Jones almost shooting Posh back in front straight away. The speedy striker burst through, but was thwarted by a good save.

Posh did get back in front on the hour mark when Conn-Clarke struck from the edge of the penalty area. It became 4-2 15 minutes from time when under 19 player Andre Changunda turned home a Conn-Clarke shot.

Posh: Blackmore, Mendonca, Mills, Katongo, Nevett, Susoho, O’Brien-Brady, Conn-Clarke, Poku (sub McWiliams-Marcano, 46 mins), Changunda, Jones. Unused subs: Sumnall, Smith, Young, Campbell.