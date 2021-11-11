Peterborough United’s survival chances set to boosted by further points deduction for Derby County

Frankie Kent in action against Derby in August. Photo: Joe Dent.

The Telegraph reports that, after weeks of discussions with the EFL, the club’s administrators, Quantuma, are set to reluctantly agree to a deduction of nine points, with a further three suspended.

The deduction relates to historical financial irregularities under previous owner Mel Morris. If imposed, that would bring the club’s total tally of deductions this season to -21 points. If that were to be applied to the current table, the Rams would move back in into the minus points, on -3, and sit 18 points adrift of Posh in 21st.

Final negotiations are being held over the club’s proposed business plan, which will include restrictions on spending, transfers and losses; after which an official announcement can be made.

The club are already feeling the effects of a 12-point deduction for entering administration in September. They had hoped to appeal this punishment, with the hearing due to take place this week, but the case has now been adjourned. It is believed that the club are close to dropping it altogether and accepting the punishment as is.

It is thought that the administrators have taken the decision to accept the punishment, close the book on the long-running legal battle with the EFL and push ahead with talking to the three consortiums that are known to be interested in buying the club.