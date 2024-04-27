A superb game finished 3-3 at the Weston Homes Stadium and sent both teams into the play-offs in reasonably good spirits.
Some of the star Posh players certainly looked back to their best.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Made a good early save, no chance with the goals and was decent with the ball at his feet on a difficult playing surface - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
The right-back has been kept busy lately and it started to show before his second-half substitution. A solid job defensively and was okay on the ball - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
It was a sloppy first-half for the skipper apart from one glorious through ball to Mason-Clark, but he was much sharper and more accurate after the break and played a big part in the third goal - 7. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. JOSH KNIGHT
The centre-back enjoyed some strong defensive moments, but his late air-kick gave Bolton their equaliser - 6.5 Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com