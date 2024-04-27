Joel Randall scores for Posh against Bolton. Photo David Lowndes.Joel Randall scores for Posh against Bolton. Photo David Lowndes.
Joel Randall scores for Posh against Bolton. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players were back to their best in the second-half against Bolton Wanderers.

Peterborough United’s players followed a worrying first-half display with an outstanding second-half performance against Bolton Wanderers.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:52 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 15:40 BST

A superb game finished 3-3 at the Weston Homes Stadium and sent both teams into the play-offs in reasonably good spirits.

Some of the star Posh players certainly looked back to their best.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Made a good early save, no chance with the goals and was decent with the ball at his feet on a difficult playing surface - 7.

1. JED STEER

Made a good early save, no chance with the goals and was decent with the ball at his feet on a difficult playing surface - 7.

The right-back has been kept busy lately and it started to show before his second-half substitution. A solid job defensively and was okay on the ball - 6.

2. JADEL KATONGO

The right-back has been kept busy lately and it started to show before his second-half substitution. A solid job defensively and was okay on the ball - 6.

It was a sloppy first-half for the skipper apart from one glorious through ball to Mason-Clark, but he was much sharper and more accurate after the break and played a big part in the third goal - 7.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

It was a sloppy first-half for the skipper apart from one glorious through ball to Mason-Clark, but he was much sharper and more accurate after the break and played a big part in the third goal - 7.

The centre-back enjoyed some strong defensive moments, but his late air-kick gave Bolton their equaliser - 6.5

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The centre-back enjoyed some strong defensive moments, but his late air-kick gave Bolton their equaliser - 6.5

