Peterborough United's players showed they were not up to the required standard as they saw slip from their grasp

Peterborough United are unlikely to now move from fourth place in the League One table.
By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 22:45 BST

Posh fielded a much-weakened side and were defeated by a motivated home side who kept themselves alive in League One with victory.

Posh are now set to finish fourth in the table unless they record an unlikely thumping of Bolton on the final day.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Not a glorious return to the side. Spilled right into a dangerous area for the first goal, gave the ball away with this feet on several occasions, putting his team into trouble, and almost scored a comical own goal in the first half. Did make a couple of good saves to but the damage was already done. 4.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

Not a glorious return to the side. Spilled right into a dangerous area for the first goal, gave the ball away with this feet on several occasions, putting his team into trouble, and almost scored a comical own goal in the first half. Did make a couple of good saves to but the damage was already done. 4.

An impressive night. Did what he could in defence on a touch night and pushed forward well. Put some good deliveries into the the box and could have had an assist had Clarke-Harris buried a header late in the game. Also took the corners and did we well. 7.

2. HARLEY MILLS

An impressive night. Did what he could in defence on a touch night and pushed forward well. Put some good deliveries into the the box and could have had an assist had Clarke-Harris buried a header late in the game. Also took the corners and did we well. 7.

All of Posh's problems came from their shaky backline. They were all over the place under pressure in the opening stages in both halves. Had no control over Matty Taylor. Found badly wanting for both goals with mistakes and inactivity. 4.

3. ROMONEY CRICHLOW

All of Posh's problems came from their shaky backline. They were all over the place under pressure in the opening stages in both halves. Had no control over Matty Taylor. Found badly wanting for both goals with mistakes and inactivity. 4.

He is far too causal for his own good. Which gets him into trouble on the ball. Part of a wide open centre-back partnership that could have conceded far more than two. 4.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

He is far too causal for his own good. Which gets him into trouble on the ball. Part of a wide open centre-back partnership that could have conceded far more than two. 4.

