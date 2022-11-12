News you can trust since 1948
Posh players threw away the chance of three points at Exeter City on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United's players let themselves down as they threw away three points at Exeter

Peterborough United’s players put in a strong second-half performance at Exeter but it all went in the final minutes.

By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago

The game finished 3-2 despite Posh completely dominating the second half and going 2-1 up late.

Some potentially good marks have been lowered as the players let themselves down late on.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Had made some good saves from the few moments Exeter had in between pretty prolonged spells of Posh pressure. Poor defending in front of him more to blame for the goals. 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. DAN BUTLER

Didn't get forward as much as usual but defended well right up until the final moments when Exeter surged forward and targeted the wings. 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. KELL WATTS

Had looked dominant in the air and even put in a good cross that nearly saw Mason-Clark make it 2-1 earlier but lost Nombe for the second and sold himself too high up the field for the winner that left Jevani Brown the space to score. 5.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

Another one who was all set to get an excellent mark. His positioning was on point and he won all his headers but has to take collective responsibility for the shambles at the end. 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

