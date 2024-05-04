Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comHector Kyprianou in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United's players failed to get the reward their late pressure deserved

Peterborough United’s players gave everything, but fell just short in their League One play-off semi-final at Oxford United on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:52 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 22:25 BST

The home side won 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from a corner, but were on the ropes in the final half an hour as Posh dominated possession without managing to create a clearcut opening.

There’s all to play for in the second leg at the Weston Homes Stadium next Wednesday (May 8, 11pm)

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Very little to do all night. Very good with the ball at his feet. Not afraid to launch a clearance when necessary - 6.5.

1. JED STEER

The Manchester City loanee shackled the dangerous Murphy very impressively. Not always precise with his passing, but he joined in attacks effectively in the second half - 7.5.

2. JADEL KATONGO

Defended solidly throughout and found acres of space in which to attack in the latter stages. Whipped in good crosses and saw a late shot saved - 7.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Very comfortable defensively as he took up good clearing positions. Used the ball decisively without taking risks - 7.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

