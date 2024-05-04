The home side won 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from a corner, but were on the ropes in the final half an hour as Posh dominated possession without managing to create a clearcut opening.
There’s all to play for in the second leg at the Weston Homes Stadium next Wednesday (May 8, 11pm)
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Very little to do all night. Very good with the ball at his feet. Not afraid to launch a clearance when necessary - 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
The Manchester City loanee shackled the dangerous Murphy very impressively. Not always precise with his passing, but he joined in attacks effectively in the second half - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
Defended solidly throughout and found acres of space in which to attack in the latter stages. Whipped in good crosses and saw a late shot saved - 7. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Very comfortable defensively as he took up good clearing positions. Used the ball decisively without taking risks - 7. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com