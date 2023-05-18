News you can trust since 1948
Posh players after conceding the second goal at Hillsborough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh players after conceding the second goal at Hillsborough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Peterborough United's players cracked under the pressure to throw away their chance of a glorious finale

Peterborough United’s players cracked under the pressure just when a Wembley appearance was within touching distance.

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 00:10 BST

Despite holding a 4-0 lead over Sheffield Wednesday from the first leg, Posh were beaten 5-1 after extra time at Hillsborough before losing a penalty shootout 5-3.

It was a terrible defensive display from Posh who were taken into that extra time by a 98th minute goal.

KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

One cracking save from an overhead kick, but he was indecisive at other times. Third goal slipped through his legs after a weak punch helped Wednesday score their second. Never looked like saving a penalty which not necessarily a criticism. 5.

1. WILL NORRIS

One cracking save from an overhead kick, but he was indecisive at other times. Third goal slipped through his legs after a weak punch helped Wednesday score their second. Never looked like saving a penalty which not necessarily a criticism. 5. Photo: Joe Dent

Conceded an obvious penalty to get Wednesday up and running and looked shaky defensively before he was hooked at half time. One good run forward ended with a blocked shot 5.

2. JOE WARD

Conceded an obvious penalty to get Wednesday up and running and looked shaky defensively before he was hooked at half time. One good run forward ended with a blocked shot 5. Photo: Joe Dent

He was tested physically at left-back by Paterson, but he stood up to it pretty well compared to others. Couldn't get forward though and taken off at half-time 6.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

He was tested physically at left-back by Paterson, but he stood up to it pretty well compared to others. Couldn't get forward though and taken off at half-time 6. Photo: Joe Dent

The commanding figure from the first leg didn't turn up here. He found it a real struggle to clear his lines with his headers and was bullied a little by Smith when the ball was near the penalty area 5.

4. FRANKIE KENT

The commanding figure from the first leg didn't turn up here. He found it a real struggle to clear his lines with his headers and was bullied a little by Smith when the ball was near the penalty area 5. Photo: Joe Dent

