Peterborough United’s players cracked under the pressure just when a Wembley appearance was within touching distance.
Despite holding a 4-0 lead over Sheffield Wednesday from the first leg, Posh were beaten 5-1 after extra time at Hillsborough before losing a penalty shootout 5-3.
It was a terrible defensive display from Posh who were taken into that extra time by a 98th minute goal.
KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
1. WILL NORRIS
One cracking save from an overhead kick, but he was indecisive at other times. Third goal slipped through his legs after a weak punch helped Wednesday score their second. Never looked like saving a penalty which not necessarily a criticism. 5. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOE WARD
Conceded an obvious penalty to get Wednesday up and running and looked shaky defensively before he was hooked at half time. One good run forward ended with a blocked shot 5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
He was tested physically at left-back by Paterson, but he stood up to it pretty well compared to others. Couldn't get forward though and taken off at half-time 6. Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
The commanding figure from the first leg didn't turn up here. He found it a real struggle to clear his lines with his headers and was bullied a little by Smith when the ball was near the penalty area 5. Photo: Joe Dent