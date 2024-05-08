Posh were held to a 1-1 draw by a defensively stubborn Oxford United to lose their play-off semi-final 2-1 on aggregate. Darren Ferguson’s side dominated the game, particularly in the second-half when they created numerous half-chances without finding a goal that would have taken the tie into extra time.

The players can hold their heads up high though and not just because of tonight’s performance. The season has been an exceptional one given the lack of confidence of so many before a ball had been kicked.