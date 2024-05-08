Posh substitute Emmanuel Fernandez sent this late header over the crossbar. Photo David Lowndes.Posh substitute Emmanuel Fernandez sent this late header over the crossbar. Photo David Lowndes.
Posh substitute Emmanuel Fernandez sent this late header over the crossbar. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players can hold their heads up high after a superb season and a terrific final performance

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:52 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 23:58 BST
Peterborough United’s players went unrewarded for a display full of passion and commitment as their League One promotion dream went up in smoke at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh were held to a 1-1 draw by a defensively stubborn Oxford United to lose their play-off semi-final 2-1 on aggregate. Darren Ferguson’s side dominated the game, particularly in the second-half when they created numerous half-chances without finding a goal that would have taken the tie into extra time.

The players can hold their heads up high though and not just because of tonight’s performance. The season has been an exceptional one given the lack of confidence of so many before a ball had been kicked.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Didn't make a single save in the entire game which shows how dominant Posh were. One poor kicking error gave Oxford a late chance - 6.

1. JED STEER

Didn't make a single save in the entire game which shows how dominant Posh were. One poor kicking error gave Oxford a late chance - 6.

A solid defensive display, but didn't offer much going forward - 6

2. JADEL KATONGO

A solid defensive display, but didn't offer much going forward - 6

Set up another goal, but he will be disappointed to have given away an unnecessary penalty. Slung over some decent crosses - 7.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Set up another goal, but he will be disappointed to have given away an unnecessary penalty. Slung over some decent crosses - 7.

An excellent personal display to finish his Posh career, if he does leave as expected. Took his goal well, almost had another late on and defended superbly throughout - 9.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

An excellent personal display to finish his Posh career, if he does leave as expected. Took his goal well, almost had another late on and defended superbly throughout - 9.

