Posh were held to a 1-1 draw by a defensively stubborn Oxford United to lose their play-off semi-final 2-1 on aggregate. Darren Ferguson’s side dominated the game, particularly in the second-half when they created numerous half-chances without finding a goal that would have taken the tie into extra time.
The players can hold their heads up high though and not just because of tonight’s performance. The season has been an exceptional one given the lack of confidence of so many before a ball had been kicked.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Didn't make a single save in the entire game which shows how dominant Posh were. One poor kicking error gave Oxford a late chance - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
A solid defensive display, but didn't offer much going forward - 6 Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
Set up another goal, but he will be disappointed to have given away an unnecessary penalty. Slung over some decent crosses - 7. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. JOSH KNIGHT
An excellent personal display to finish his Posh career, if he does leave as expected. Took his goal well, almost had another late on and defended superbly throughout - 9. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com