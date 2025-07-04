Peterborough United's opening League One home game chosen for live TV coverage

By Alan Swann
Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:22 BST
Posh v Luton will be shown live by Sky TV.placeholder image
The first two League One games of Peterborough United’s season will now be shown live on Sky TV.

The home game with Luton Town on August 9 has now been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports Plus with the kick off moved to 12.30pm.

The opening day trip to Cardiff City on August 2 will also be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

