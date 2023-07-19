The 23-year-old full-back completed a season-long loan move on Tuesday from Championship side Rotherham United, bringing an end to the club’s search for a right-back that has seen both Josh Emmanuel and Colchester’s Junior Tchamadeu linked with the club.

Kioso arrived completely under the radar in a move that did not go down well with many vocal Millers fans online.

It was an important move for Posh in a position Darren Ferguson’s side were desperate to fill, with the transfer-listed Josh Knight and raw youngsters Charlie O’Connell and James Dornelly filling in during pre-season to date.

Peter Kioso will become the latest player to play for both Peterborough United and Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Kioso provides flexibility, being able to play both right-back and right wing-back as well as even provide cover as a right-sided centre-back should it be required.

His previous managers have commended Kioso for his speed, athleticism and his ability in the air.

Luton’s Graeme Jones said: “We really believe that we’ve signed a talented young full-back.

“He’s a bit of an all-rounder, physically good, decent in the air and a strong runner – a real good one for the future.”

While, Rotherham’s Paul Warne similarly commented: “He's athletic, quick and can defend really well one-on-one. He's also good in the air.

"We'll need to get more out of him in the final third, but he just adds a bit more for us down that side of the pitch.”

Kioso was born in Dublin, but moved to Milton Keynes at a young age. Both his parents are from DR Congo, and he is in fact the cousin of Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu; the man that will make history with Luton this season by playing in every division from the National League to the Premier League with the same club.

Fomer Posh star and DR Congo international Gaby Zakuani was quick to tweet his excitement about the Kioso signing.

Kioso’s career began at the MK academy at the age of 14, but he drifted into non-league football, turning out for Dunstable Town before being picked up by National League Hartlepool in 2018.

He returned closer to home in 2020 after Luton took a chance on him after 70 appearances over two seasons for Pools and he then began a spell of four loans in three seasons, including the current deal at Posh.

Unusually for a player with so many loan moves, Kioso made a strong impression in all of them.

First, the Hatters loaned him to League Two Bolton in October 2020. He went on to play 14 times, scoring three times before being recalled due to injury problems at Luton in January.

One of this goals, came in a remarkable game when Bolton came from 3-0 down away at Carlisle to draw 3-3, Kioso headed home the equaliser in the 88th minute before being sent off just two minutes later. Bolton went onto achieve automatic promotion.

Later the same January, he was loaned to Northampton and did enough to become a fan-favourite, but ultimately was not able alone to save the Cobblers from another relegation from League One.

The following campaign, Kioso also started strongly - this time out on loan with the MK side who would ultimately make the League One play-offs - scoring four times in 18 games before being recalled again in January.

This time, he played 19 times for Luton as they also clinched a play-off place. His final appearance, however, was in a 7-0 defeat away to Fulham in May. He also played the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Posh at London Road in April.

That attracted newly-promoted Rotherham to move for him last summerm but he was limited to only 13 appearances due to a combination of injuries and falling out of favour with new manager Matt Taylor.