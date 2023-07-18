Peter Kioso after signing for Posh.

The 23 year-old right-back has dropped down a division to join Posh on a season-long loan.

It ends a long search for a right-back by Posh, although it appears Kioso was very much at the top of the club’s shopping list.

Rotherham fans reacted to the news with general dismay with comments like ‘very bad decision,’ and ‘criminal he’s not been given a proper chance’ commonplace along with a ‘first Archie Collins and now this!, I can’t believe we are losing out to small clubs like Peterborough.’

Others were less bothered and pointed to a disappointing injury record. Kioso started just five Championship matches after joining Rotherham for an undisclosed fee from Luton Town last summer.

Kioso is happy to have made the move though. He told the Posh plus service: “It took a while for the transfer to go through, so I’m happy to get it done.

"I had plenty of idea what to expect from Peterborough through watching them and from playing against them and I was keen on the move from the moment it was first mentioned.

"I’m glad to get here and I have time to get to know how the boys play and they can get used to me.

"I know some of the lads already which will help me settle in. I’m good friends with Kabongo Tshimanga, I’ve played with Romoney Crichlow and I know Ephron Mason-Clark.

"It’s always good to walk into a dressing room knowing some of the players already.

"I’m a hard-working player who likes to defend and to attack. I will bring aggression. Full-back is a tough position to play these days as you need to be good at going foward as well as defending.”

Kioso will make his Posh debut in the friendly at League Two side Colchester United on Saturday.

He started his career at Hartlepool before moving to Luton at the age of 20. He had successful loan spells at Bolton Wanderers, Northampton Town and MK Dons before joining Rotherham.

Kioso has made 159 appearances and scored 14 goals.