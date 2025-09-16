Peterborough United's impressive midfield unit is about to get even stronger

Ben Woods. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The competition for places in the Peterborough United midfield is about to get even tougher.

Summer signing Ben Woods is expected to be fit for Saturday’s League One game at Plymouth Argyle after recovering from broken bones in his hand.

Woods (22), a combative yet skilled midfielder with a quality left foot, was signed from League Two side Accrington Stanley in the middle of August, but has yet to make a Posh appearance.

But he has now had a cast removed and has been training with the first team this week. If there is no reaction he will travel with the first-team squad to Devon on Friday, although the set-piece specialist wouldn’t be expected to start after Posh won a competitive match for the first time this season last weekend.

Posh have riches in midfield with Archie Collins, Kiwi international Matthew Garbett and Brandon Khela all impressive in the 2-1 win over Wycombe. Klaidi Lolos scored twice for the Under 21s on Tuesday to remind the manager of his presence.

"Ben has been training well since joining in with the group,” Ferguson said. “His base fitness is actually fine as he played every pre-season game for Accrington so if he comes through the next couple of days training he will travel with us to Plymouth.

"Ben is a very good player so I’m looking forward to seeing him in action.”

Wingers Declan Frith and Abraham Odoh won’t be involved at Home Park because of injury, but experienced defender Tom Lees trained today. He was taken off in the second-half against Wycombe because of cramp.