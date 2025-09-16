Klaidi at the double as Peterborough United Under 21s continue a strong start to the season

Klaidi Lolos scored twice for Posh Under 21s v Colchester. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Klaidi Lolos scored twice as a strong Peterborough United beat Colchester United in a Professional Development Under 21 League game on Tuesday.

Lolos, a summer signing from League One rivals Bolton Wanderers, was one of 9 players who have appeared in the first-team this season to start the 2-1 win at the Posh training ground.

It took Posh a while to take control though with Lolos opening the scoring on 66 minutes after a fine through ball from Cian Hayes. Lolos added a second goal on 81 minutes after being picked out by Donay O’Brien-Brady and wrong-footing the visiting goalkeeper with a low shot at towards the near post.

It was a just reward for a dominant second-half display which also saw Kyrell Lisbie, Bolo Shofowoke and Patrick Sykut also go close, Lolos also forced a fine save with a header and was denied in a one-on-one situation. Colchester pulled a goal back in added time at the end of the game.

Harley Mills had come closest to scoring for Posh in the first-half following a fine pass from Lisbie.

It’s now 3 wins and a draw in 5 league games for the Under 21s who are next in action at Wigan Athletic on Wednesday, September 24.

Posh: Reyes, Dornelly, Mills, Mendonca, Claxton (sub Shofowoke, 67 mins), Andrews, O’Brien-Brady, Hayes, Lolos, Sykut (sub Kamara, 58 mins), Lisbie. Unused subs: Westcott, Arber, Changunda.