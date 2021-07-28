Peterborough United’s forward problems continue to pile up as Dembele picked up an injury and Clarke-Harris wasn’t risked at Oxford

Siriki Dembele in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Demeble looked sharp during one of two 2-2 draws at the Oxford training ground before picking up an injury. He will be asssessed tomorrow.

Last season’s top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris will also be under scrutiny after failing to make his expected return from a calf strain today. He and summer signing Jack Marriott have yet to play a minute of pre-season football, although teenage forward Ricky-Jade Jones did play for an hour today after recovering from a knee complaint.

Posh played two matches simultaneously today. Josh Knight was also missing because of illness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky-Jade Jones on his return to the Posh team at Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson said: “Jonno was kept back as a precaution and we will see how he is tomorrow. We will also have to assess Siriki tomorrow after he picked up an an injury.

“Other than that we got plenty from today’s matches. It was tough to keep track of two matches. I had to use my midfield vision! But I must say the lads look physically very fit and strong.

“The partnership between Jack Taylor and Jorge Grant in midfield looked good as did the one in the other game between Ethan Hamilton and Kyle Barker.

“Our decision-making was poor in the first game even though we dominated it. We started well and then fell 2-0 behind to their first two shots, but last season we came from behind on many occasions and we showed that strong mentality again. We stuck to our gameplan and eventually we were rewarded.

Rival managers Darren Ferguson (left) and Karl Robinson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We got an hour into Ricky which was always the plan.”

Posh are next in friendly action on Saturday (July 31) when they send teams to Portsmouth and Swindon.