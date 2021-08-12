Peterborough United's divisional rivals could lose record signing to Arsenal, Millwall target speaks out on future

Speaking after the match, Posh boss Darren Ferguson criticised his team for their lacklustre performance, and contended: “We’ve been far too soft. We need to toughen up quickly.

“I didn’t expect to start the season like this and tonight we got spanked. We were embarrassing. We never got started. We never managed to play with any tempo.

“We’ve lost some soft goals again and that’s become a real problem already and to be honest we could have lost by even more tonight as my goalkeeper was very good.

“I’m very concerned by the manner of the performances in both matches. I’m not happy and I’ve told the players just that. I’m the manager and I’m responsible for the results, but these two games have told me an awful lot.”

He continued: “I didn’t rest players tonight. It might not have looked like it, but I picked a team based on what I saw at Luton. I wanted to see Josh Knight in defence and I wanted to see Joe Tomlinson and Harrison Burrows playing as wing-backs. I probably shouldn’t have started with that formation, but there were things I needed to see.

“Up front we had a problem as Ricky Jade-Jones was the only striker we had available, but I felt playing with Joel Randall and Kwame Poku either side of him would work. Unfortunately Ricky had to come off and I felt for him and for Idris Kanu who had to play out of position up front.

“I wouldn’t blame the younger players who have just come into the squad and Joel Randall was a positive again tonight as was the performance of Jorge Grant.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Saints suffer transfer blow Southampton striker Michael Obafemi is rumoured to have turned down the opportunity to join Blackburn Rovers. Adam Armstrong joined the Saints for £15m, but his new teammate is said to have rejected the offer of moving in the opposite directions. (Football Insider) Photo: DAVE THOMPSON Buy photo

2. Boro boss wants more signings Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has revealed the club are still hard at work looking to secure fresh recruits, despite seeing a bid for Cardiff City's Ciaron Brown turned down. A left-sided defender looks to be Boro's transfer priority. (Hartlepool Mail) Photo: Jacques Feeney Buy photo

3. Blades could land Garner A fresh report has suggested that Sheffield United are in the running to sign Man Utd midfielder James Garner on loan, despite recent links with Premier League sides. Nottingham Forest and Stoke City are also keen on the 20-year-old ace. (Football Insider) Photo: Nathan Stirk Buy photo

4. Baggies pursue ex-Ajax forward West Brom have been linked with a move for Belenenses striker Mateo Cassierra. The 24-year-old ex-Ajax man scored ten goals for his side last season in the Portuguese top tier. (Sport Witness) Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA Buy photo