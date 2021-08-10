LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v PLYMOUTH ARGYLE: Posh bow out of the Carabao Cup in humbling fashion against lower level opposition

Well, that may have been worse from the weekend. Could have been a lot worse but for Cornell but it has eroded rather a lot of faith in the club’s back up options after the first choice men did themselves no favours at Luton. Posh once again lack any kind of threat upfront and that was not a surprise given there was no striker on the pitch, I’d argue for the whole match, even though Jones lined up there. He lasted just 18 minutes and Posh looked a beaten team not long after that. On to Derby now.