LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v PLYMOUTH ARGYLE: Posh bow out of the Carabao Cup in humbling fashion against lower level opposition
Peterborough United have made seven changes to their starting line-up as they aim to end a dismal set of Carabao Cup first round results at home to League One Plymouth Argle tonight (August 10, 7.45pm).
Posh have fallen at the first hurdle in each of the last four seasons and two of them were at home to lower division opposition, including last year when Cheltenham won 1-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.
New signing Joel Randall is expected to start the game after a promising debut as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 Championship defeat at Luton Town.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Plymouth
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:43
- 0-4 FT
- Ryan Hardie puts Plymouth ahead after 24 minutes
- Randall and Poku could make first starts
- Posh have not won an EFL Cup tie in the last 4 seasons
- Plymouth started the season with a 2-0 loss against Rotherham
Posh 0-4 Plymouth
Well, that may have been worse from the weekend. Could have been a lot worse but for Cornell but it has eroded rather a lot of faith in the club’s back up options after the first choice men did themselves no favours at Luton. Posh once again lack any kind of threat upfront and that was not a surprise given there was no striker on the pitch, I’d argue for the whole match, even though Jones lined up there. He lasted just 18 minutes and Posh looked a beaten team not long after that. On to Derby now.
Full-time
Posh just allowed to pass it around in front to the back four now.
4 added on
Cornell man on the match for Posh. Still well deserved. 4026 fans in tonight 260 from Plymouth.
That was a rocket. Would have added some small cheer. With almost no backlift Knight just takes aim from 40 yards and the ball screams just over the bar. Corner so Cooper must have got the slightest of touches. Great save.
Going forward the real concern is how Posh are going to score. Yes, there are players to come back but they look so bereft of ideas and creativity. Never forget how many times Dembele’s magic got Posh through a door they wouldn’t otherwise have been able to get through.
Just out of ideas now. Tomlinson looks to get a cross in just inside on the right, decides better of it and balloons a shot a mile over.
Last involvement of the game. Replaced by Youngster Rhys Shirley.
It’s four. Jephcott put through on the left. He plays the ball into the box and the Posh defence just stand still to allow Camara to arrive unnoticed ant poke home at the near post.