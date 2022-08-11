Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Taylor in action for Posh at Plymouth in the EFL Cup. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 19 year-old netted in the final stages of a 2-0 Posh win at Plymouth Argyle in the first round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. He was played through by teenage debutant Gabe Overton and took advantage of Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper’s absence from his net with a decent left-footed finish from distance. Cooper had ventured upfield for a corner.

It was Taylor’s first start in a Posh shirt after five substitute appearances. He moved from King’s Lynn Town after just one substitute appearance for the Linnets and a free-scoring loan spell with now Isthmian League side Wroxham.

Former Posh manager Darren Ferguson described Taylor as ‘one of the chairman’s little gems’ last season. Earlier this week chairman Darragh MacAnthony described Taylor as a ‘cross between Craig Mackail-Smith and Jack Marriott’ – high praise indeed.

Gabriel Overton comes on for his Posh senior debut at Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“I was buzzing with the goal,” Taylor told the Posh + service. “I was knackered, but I saw the goalie had gone up and Gabe played me through nicely. I just decided to hit the ball as hard as possible and luckily it went in.

"I could have scored a couple more if I’m honest, but I’m happy with one and I felt like I needed it. It feels like a weight off my shoulders.

"It was great to get a first start and it helps that the manager understands my game and I know what he wants from me. We have an excellent relationship and I know he will play me in my best position.

"I’m a great believer in hard work bringing success and I will chase everything down. Teams will struggle against the blinding pace me and Ricky-Jade Jones have. We were very good in the first-half and then a bit loose after the break, but we got there in the end.”

Joe Taylor scores for Posh at Plymouth in EFL Cup tie. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh boss Grant McCann said Taylor had been phenomenal since returning for pre-season training.