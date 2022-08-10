Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Taylor of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his first senior goal in the EFL Cup win at Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann made eight changes to his starting line-up and handed full debuts to three players, centre-back Charlie O’Connell (19), striker Joe Taylor (19) and summer signing David Ajiboye.

Taylor, with his first senior goal, and fellow teenager Ricky-Jade Jones, with his first goal since February, were the men on target. Plymouth made seven changes to their starting line-up as both managers held some key men back ahead of a League One meeting between the teams in Devon on Saturday.

Posh will visit League Two side Stevenage in the second round. Draw

Charlie O'Connell during his full debut for Posh at Plymouth in the EFL Cup. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I was really pleased with the whole group,” McCann insisted. “We had some young, inexperienced boys out there and they executed the game plan superbly.

"We were excellent in the first-half and then dug in well when Plymouth started getting hold of the ball in the second half. They were happy to block shots and work hard for the win. Lucas Bergstrom also made another unbelievable save from a six-yard header.

"The goals will do wonders for Ricky and Joe. Ricky is a great talent. Sometimes you have to come out of the team, watch what happens and then come back in. That’s what happened to Ricky and he was very good until he tired late on. The goal was just what he needed.

"Joe is an infectious character. He’s been phenomenal since he came back in for pre-season. He came in last season from King’s Lynn and never had a pre-season so he wasn’t as fit, but he’s worked hard in the summer and he looks sharp, quick and strong. He could have had a couple of goals if his finishing had been as sharp as it usually is, but I’m delighted he’s scored his first goal. He has two great role models in Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott to learn from.

Jeando Fuchs in action for Posh at Plymouth in the EFL Cup. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Charlie O’Connell and David Ajiboye also made their first starts and did well. Charlie’s performance didn’t surprise me as he’s been training with the first team all summer and he’s always looked calm and composed.

"David proved he is flexible by playing well as a wing-back until he tired.

"It was a great effort by everyone considering we spent six hours on a coach after setting off at 7am.”