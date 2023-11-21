Peterborough United's afforded the luxury of checking out their options in EFL Trophy tie
Peterborough United have been afforded a rare mid-season opportunity in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night (7:30pm kick-off).
By Ben Jones
Published 21st Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT
Posh travel to face Matty Etherington’s Colchester safe in the knowledge that they are already into the knockout round.
Only an unlikely 4-0 would see them knocked off top spot in the group and even that would be a learning opportunity for Posh rather than a disaster.
Therefore the PT suggests that this is a great opportunity to give minutes to fringe players as well as taking a proper look at some exciting young players.
1 / 3