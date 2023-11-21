News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United's afforded the luxury of checking out their options in EFL Trophy tie

Peterborough United have been afforded a rare mid-season opportunity in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night (7:30pm kick-off).
By Ben Jones
Published 21st Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT

Posh travel to face Matty Etherington’s Colchester safe in the knowledge that they are already into the knockout round.

Only an unlikely 4-0 would see them knocked off top spot in the group and even that would be a learning opportunity for Posh rather than a disaster.

Therefore the PT suggests that this is a great opportunity to give minutes to fringe players as well as taking a proper look at some exciting young players.

The hero at Salford in the shootout. The designated keeper in this competition so far so deserves to continue in the side.

1. FYNN TALLEY

The hero at Salford in the shootout. The designated keeper in this competition so far so deserves to continue in the side. Photo: Joe Dent

Ferguson mentioned Posh needing everyone in the games to come, considering the cover that Sturge provides in multiple positions, Posh need him to be fit and ready. A game as a pure left back may well hep him too.

2. ZAK STURGE

Ferguson mentioned Posh needing everyone in the games to come, considering the cover that Sturge provides in multiple positions, Posh need him to be fit and ready. A game as a pure left back may well hep him too. Photo: Joe Dent

Posh's back-up centre-back, his role may grow in January so needs to have a good night.

3. ROMONEY CRICHLOW

Posh's back-up centre-back, his role may grow in January so needs to have a good night. Photo: Joe Dent

Has impressed in all of his cup outings to date. One of those who will want to press home his claim to a first team place.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

Has impressed in all of his cup outings to date. One of those who will want to press home his claim to a first team place. Photo: Joe Dent

