Peterborough United youngster makes England debut in friendly defeat against France
Ronnie Edwards made his England debut today (October 6) for the Under 19s in a friendly defeat against France.
The Young Lions took on the French at the Marbella Football Center, at 3pm UK time, in Spain but were defeated 3-1 on the day.
Edwards started the match at the heart of England’s defence and played 90 minutes, for what was his international debut.
France took a first half lead before Aston Villa’s Aaron Ramsey got England level in the 67th minute. The French scored goals on the 71st and 84th minute though to consign Ian Foster’s men to defeat.
The side face Mexico on Saturday (October 9) and Belgium on Tuesday (October 12).
Meanwhile, on-loan midfielder Conor Coventry will hope to be in action for Republic of Ireland’s Under 21s when they face Luxembourg in a European Championship qualifier on Friday (October 8).