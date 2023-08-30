The 18-year-old right back was one of the 11 Posh changes that pulled off an impressive penalty shootout victory over Portsmouth in the EFL Cup second round on Tuesday night.

The result was all the more impressive given that Posh’s young guns had to play the final half an hour with ten man, with the scores tied at 1-1 after Charlie O’Connell received a second yellow card.

Dornelly was one of four Posh players to make their debuts for the clubs and one of three- along with Harry Titchmarsh and Harley Mills- to make their senior debuts.

James Dornelly made his Peterborough United debut on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Dent.

The young defender has been at the club since the age of nine.

Speaking after the side made progress, he said: “As a team it was brilliant today, it was a great shift from the lads.

“We started out pretty strong and then when we went down to ten, we really pulled through to get it to penalties.

The lads digging when we were down to ten men, keeping our shape and having a good structure was really good. They boys were really good today.

"It definitely felt a long half an hour with ten men, every time they got onto the ball, it was going into the box but somebody was heading it away.

“I thought I did pretty well for my debut but I’ve just got to push on from now and to keep going forward.

“The gaffer told me to go out and enjoy it and just keep doing what I’ve been doing for the 21s and the 18s least year.

“Josh was really good, it just makes my job easier, especially when he’s always talking to me. He’s a great role model for leading by example.

“I definitely had nerves but it’s good to be nervous, it helps you in the game. I was trying to stay as calm as possible but playing at Fratton Park is pretty big.

"It was nerve-wracking, I’ve never been in a penalty shootout before but well done to the boys who stepped up and scored their penalties and to Fynn aswell. I was over the moon when we won.

“Like me- it was a great experience for all of the other young lads to get on and hopefully we can push on from here.”