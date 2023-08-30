Ajiboye stepped up in sudden death after Joe Morrell had hit the post to secure s 5-4 penalty shootout victory- following a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park- to send them Posh into the EFL Cup third round for the first time since the 2013/14 season.

The 24-year-old had given Posh the lead in the first half with what was his first goal for the club and was then entrusted with the kick for Posh to win it after the hosts had missed consecutive penalties having been just a goal away from victory themselves.

He did, however, admit to losing track of the score in the shootout and then changing his mind about where he would shoot from the spot.

David Ajiboye celebrates at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent.

He said: “When he hit the post, I thought we’d won and I was celebrating until Knighty told me I was up. I just had to get my head down and pick my spot. I actually changed at the last second.

“Regardless, I put in the corner, the keeper went the other way and we won the game.”

Darren Ferguson changed the entire starting line-up and handed four Posh debuts out on the night and was left filled with pride with the way his side battled to take the game to a penalty shootout after Charlie O’Connell’s red card after an hour.

David Ajiboye scores the winning penalty. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ajiboye added: “I’m delighted to get through. We started really well and had a good first half and then they switched it up and pinned us back in the second half.

“The red card was unfortunate but we dug in and got the result.

“We were in control and it was definitely a penalty (a foul on Tshimanga not given by the referee), which would have made the game much easier for us but sometimes that’s football.

“We knew we had to keep a good shape and that they were going to react in the second half and bring on some of their first team players so we had to just dig in and keep doing what we were doing.

“When you’re down to ten men, it’s important to try and keep the ball because they’re relentless in coming at you and it was tough for the boys, especially the ones you hadn’t had the minutes but we did really well.

“The young players, especially the ones that came on, did really well.”