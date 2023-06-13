Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh transfer listed nine players – Jonson Clarke-Harris, Oliver Norburn, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Dan Butler, Jeando Fuchs, Ben Thompson, Joe Tomlinson and Christy Pym – at the end of last season in a bid to freshen up the playing squad.

They are also listening to offers for star men Jack Taylor and Ronnie Edwards, both of whom have been attracting plenty of interest.

Posh have already rejected bids from Premier League clubs for Edwards.

"If we only get offered £2 million-£3 million for Ronnie then he will be playing for us again next season,” Posh director of football Barry Fry said.