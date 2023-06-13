News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United won't be selling star players on the cheap this summer

Peterborough United are adamant star players won’t be sold on the cheap this summer.
By Alan Swann
Published 13th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comRonnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh transfer listed nine players – Jonson Clarke-Harris, Oliver Norburn, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Dan Butler, Jeando Fuchs, Ben Thompson, Joe Tomlinson and Christy Pym – at the end of last season in a bid to freshen up the playing squad.

They are also listening to offers for star men Jack Taylor and Ronnie Edwards, both of whom have been attracting plenty of interest.

Posh have already rejected bids from Premier League clubs for Edwards.

"If we only get offered £2 million-£3 million for Ronnie then he will be playing for us again next season,” Posh director of football Barry Fry said.

"We are under no financial pressure to sell him and he has two years left on his contract. We won’t let anyone undervalue our players.”

Posh transfer latest

