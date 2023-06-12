Olivber Norburn. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 30 year-old was one of many senior players transfer listed by Posh at the end of last season as the club seek to build a younger, quicker squad for the 2023-24 campaign.

Posh director of football Barry Fry has revealed Blackpool, Bolton Wanderersand Wigan Athletic have all enquired about Norburn, but none have made a bid. Posh will expect a fee for a player they signed from Shrewsbury Town for around £350k in August 2021. Wigan are currently operating under a transfer embargo,

Norburn, despite being club captain at the time, tried to leave Posh four months later as he wanted to be closer to his northern-based family, but his request was denied. Blackpool were thought to be his keenest pursuers then and the Seasiders’ manager then, Neil Critchley, is now back in charge at Bloomfield Road.

Norburn subsequently suffered a serious knee ligament injury which kept him on the sidelines for 11 months, but he returned to finish the 2022-23 season strongly with Posh.

Fry also reports interest in Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris and centre-backs Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent and Josh Knight, plus midfielder Jack Taylor but again there have been no bids apart from those already reported for Edwards.

Clarke-Harris, Kent and Knight are also on the transfer list.

"There has been plenty of interest in Ollie,” Fry confirmed. “He's been informed, but so far there have been no bids which is also the case with several other transfer listed players.

"As you’d expect clubs are calling about Jonno. Any League One club serious about winning promotion should want Jonno as he’d guarantee 25-35 goals a season with the right service.

"I expect Jack Taylor to end up in the Championship and there are clubs after him, including Ipswich who bid three times for him in January.

"It’s been very quiet overall though. Clubs don’t want to pay players’ wages in the summer if they can help it.

