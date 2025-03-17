Peterborough United Women through to County Cup final

Peterborough United Women have made it through to the Northamptonshire County Cup Final.

Jake Poole’s side made it to the final courtesy of a 5-0 victory over Wellingborough Town in the semi-final.

A brace from Ella Bale and further goals from Keir Perkins, Renai Bennett and Rebecca Mears secured victory at the Dog and Duck Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Posh will face rivals Northampton Town in the final on April 17. Northampton sit second in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands, one point and one place ahead of Posh. They beat Posh 2-0 when the sides met in November.

Tara Kirk in action for Peterborough United Women. Photo: Darren Wiles.

Posh broke the deadlock on 17 minutes as Edyn Osker sent a looping ball to Perkins on the left, who squared the ball to Bennett in the middle and fired past Turner.

Just before the half hour mark, Posh doubled their lead as Perkins advanced onto a forward ball and beat the goalkeeper before she created a better angle and fired into the net with the helping from a Wellingborough defender.

The celebrations continued as Bale added a third on 34 minutes after a shot from Abrantes was deflected into her path for her to slot through the legs of Turner.

Two minutes later, Posh extended their lead as the ball found Mears in the centre of the box who slotted into the bottom left corner.

Posh continued their momentum into the second half and added a fifth three minutes after the restart as an initial shot from Hayley James was deflected twice by the hosts into the path of Bale, who buried into the top netting from close range for her second of the game.

Posh return to action on Sunday when they travel to face Lincoln United in league action on Sunday (2pm).