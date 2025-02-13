Hayley James equalises for Posh Women at Loughborough. Photo Darren Wiles

A towering 89th minute header from Hayley James delivered an excellent point for Peterborough United Women at title favourites Loughborough Lightning on Thursday night.

Posh trailed from the fifth minute onwards before rescuing a draw against a team who have beaten every other opponent they’ve faced in Midlands Division One of the National League this season. Posh also drew with Loughborough at home earlier in the campaign.

Posh are fourth in the table, a point behind leaders Northampton Town who jumped back to the top thanks to a 6-0 win over Sutton Coldfield, and that late Posh goal, tonight. Loughborough are poised in third to assume control as they have at least two games in hand on their rivals. Leafield Athletic are currently second with the top four having raced clear of the rest.

Tonight’s hosts looked set to move to the top of the table when taking an early lead through Morgan Rogers, but Posh almost replied within three minutes as a shot from James struck the post with Keir Perkins just failing to convert the rebound. It was a nip-and-tick contest with Zynia Delglyn going close for Loughborough and Perkins curling just wide for Posh in the first-half.

Keir Perkins (right) in action for Posh Women at Loughborough. Photo Darren Wiles

Posh continued to give as good as they received after the break, but chances at either end were rare although visiting ‘keeper Neive Corry did tip a free kick over the crossbar.

Posh started to dominate after making multiple substitutions with a Kate Middleton cross just evading her teammates in the penalty area and the same players saw a shot deflected wide of the post after good work from fellow replacements Tara Kirk and Lauren Wilshaw. A corner from Wilshaw then struck the crossbar, but just as it looked like a great Posh effort was going to fall short another set-piece from Wilshaw was met impressively by James.

There was a scare for Posh in injury time, but Marthina Aguirre was on hand to clear off the line.

Posh are back in action on Sunday when travelling to Northampton Town’s Development team for a Northants Cup quarter-final. The Cobblers first team are at Netherton United at the same stage of the same competition (2pm).

Posh host next-to-bottom Solihull Moore in their next National League on February 23.

Posh: Corry, James, Connor, Osker (sub Wilshaw, 70 mins), Hines, Reynolds, Brown (sub Bennett, 70 mins), Aguirre, Lawlor (sub Sharpe, 76 mins), Bale (sub Kirk, 60 mins), Perkins (sub Middleton).