Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson reckons his side will be facing a ‘very different’ Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The Chairboys’ have evolved into a neat-passing , attractive and very good side under current manager Matt Bloomfield, according to Ferguson who is expecting a tough, but entertaining clash against in-form opponents.

Wycombe are unbeaten in their last six League One matches which includes four wins. They are fifth, although Posh would go above them if they break their Adams Park hoodoo and claim three points. Posh were thumped 5-2 in this fixture last season, a ninth defeat in 14 Football League visits to Wycombe which have yielded just one win, 23 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh did win the last meeting between the clubs though, 2-1 at Wembley in April in the final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Action from Wycombe v Posh last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Wycombe away is always a tough game for us and they look a very good side this season," Ferguson said. “They have started well and that doesn’t surprise me at all. They have recruited well and are particularly strong in midfield with three top-class performers in Aaron Morley, Josh Scowen and Cameron Humphreys.

"Their style of play has changed recently as well. They play out from the back and they do it well. They’ve been in League One for a few years now and they know what it’s all about. I’m looking forward to the game. It will be hard, but it should be a good match between two good teams.”

Ferguson is tempted to pick the same team that drew 3-3 with Rotherham United last weekend, a performance the boss described as ‘the best of the season.’ MIdfielder Archie Collins and right-back Sam Curtis are available after missing the Rotherham match because of suspension and an international call-up respectively.