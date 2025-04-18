Live

Peterborough United vs Stockport: Live Blog as Posh return to League One action after Vertu Trophy success

By Ben Jones
Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 16:39 BST
Harley Mills starts for Peterborough United.
Peterborough United host Stockport County at the Weston Homes Stadium (April 18, 3pm).

Posh are still in need of points to secure League One safety to must reengage with the league after such a high at Wembley.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

17:00 BST

6 minutes added time

16:58 BST

1-1

Headed out by Fernandez.

Ball worked out to Diamond on the edge of the box and he smashes into the corner of the net.

16:57 BST

90 mins 1-0 Posh

Stockport free-kick on the left corner of the box now.

Posh can’t get out.

16:54 BST

87 mins 1-0 Posh

Diamond booked, pushes Johnston to the floor in frustration after Odoh had robbed him.

16:52 BST

Stockport sub

Touray off, Owen Moxon on

16:51 BST

84 mins 1-0 Posh

Touray booked for a foul on Poku.

There’s been some better play from Posh in the last few minutes but just missing the quality pass in the final third.

16:50 BST

Kyprianou now down after blocking a powerful shot.

No pace to this game, too many stoppages.

16:42 BST

Stockport sub

Benony Andersson on up top for Olaofe

16:42 BST

Stockport sub

Stockport corner, they keep throwing the balls in and Posh’s energy levels are dropping.

16:37 BST

Posh subs

Lindgren for Hayes

Johnston for Dornelly

16:37 BST

68 mins 1-0 Posh

Hayes is hurt here. He drops to the floor.

He got injured ironically pulling out of a 50-50, Jones had rather ruined a quick counter with a poor slow, behind him pass but then Hayes didn’t fancy the challenge to get it back and caught a blow on his leg.

16:31 BST

63 mins 1-0 Posh

Stockport corner, Steer watches a defensive header from Wallin onto the bar.

Posh clear and try to break.

16:28 BST

Posh sub

Hayes for Mothersille

16:27 BST

60 mins 1-0 Posh

Collar whistles a shot wide from the edge of the box.

Posh have lost their way in the game and are struggling to get out for the most part.

16:23 BST

54 mins 1-0 Posh

Dangerous ball in from De Havilland, Addai has to punch it over his own bar.

He claims the second, drops it but recovers quickly.

16:22 BST

55 mins 1-0 Posh

Finally Posh break out and win a corner.

16:19 BST

51 mins 1-0 Posh

Well over from Norwood.

16:18 BST

50 mins 1-0 Posh

Stockport on top to start the second half.

Get a soft free-kick right on the edge of the D

