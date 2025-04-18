Peterborough United vs Stockport: Live Blog as Posh return to League One action after Vertu Trophy success
Posh are still in need of points to secure League One safety to must reengage with the league after such a high at Wembley.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Stockport
6 minutes added time
1-1
Headed out by Fernandez.
Ball worked out to Diamond on the edge of the box and he smashes into the corner of the net.
90 mins 1-0 Posh
Stockport free-kick on the left corner of the box now.
Posh can’t get out.
87 mins 1-0 Posh
Diamond booked, pushes Johnston to the floor in frustration after Odoh had robbed him.
Stockport sub
Touray off, Owen Moxon on
84 mins 1-0 Posh
Touray booked for a foul on Poku.
There’s been some better play from Posh in the last few minutes but just missing the quality pass in the final third.
Kyprianou now down after blocking a powerful shot.
No pace to this game, too many stoppages.
Stockport sub
Benony Andersson on up top for Olaofe
Stockport sub
Stockport corner, they keep throwing the balls in and Posh’s energy levels are dropping.
Posh subs
Lindgren for Hayes
Johnston for Dornelly
68 mins 1-0 Posh
Hayes is hurt here. He drops to the floor.
He got injured ironically pulling out of a 50-50, Jones had rather ruined a quick counter with a poor slow, behind him pass but then Hayes didn’t fancy the challenge to get it back and caught a blow on his leg.
63 mins 1-0 Posh
Stockport corner, Steer watches a defensive header from Wallin onto the bar.
Posh clear and try to break.
Posh sub
Hayes for Mothersille
60 mins 1-0 Posh
Collar whistles a shot wide from the edge of the box.
Posh have lost their way in the game and are struggling to get out for the most part.
54 mins 1-0 Posh
Dangerous ball in from De Havilland, Addai has to punch it over his own bar.
He claims the second, drops it but recovers quickly.
55 mins 1-0 Posh
Finally Posh break out and win a corner.
51 mins 1-0 Posh
Well over from Norwood.
50 mins 1-0 Posh
Stockport on top to start the second half.
Get a soft free-kick right on the edge of the D
