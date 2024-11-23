Peterborough United vs Reading: Live blog as Posh return to League One action after the international break
Posh are one place and two points behind today’s opponents.
Sam Curtis is available again after serving a suspension but Posh’s other injury doubts will have to wait a little longer to return to action.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Reading
Reading
Joel Pereira, Abraham Jeriel Richard Dorsett, Ben Elliott, Amadou Mbungue, Michael Craig, Tyler Bindon, Charlie Savage, Chem Campbell, Lewis Wing, Harvey Knibbs, Sam Smith
Subs: David Button, Jayden Wareham, Mamadi Camara, Andre Garcia, Adrian Akande, Ashqar Ahmed, Abraham Kanu
Posh
Nicholas Bilokapic, Jack Sparkes, Oscar Wallin, Emmanuel Fernandez, James Dornelly, Archie Collins, Ryan De Havilland, Malik Mothersille, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones
Subs: Will Blackmore, Sam Curtis, George Nevett, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Abraham Odoh, Chris Conn-Clarke, Cian Hayes
Welcome!
Posh return to action after last weekend’s international break.
No need to worry about the grey weather, we’re assured there are no issues with the pitch.
