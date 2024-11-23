Live

Peterborough United vs Reading: Live blog as Posh return to League One action after the international break

By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 12:56 GMT
James Dornelly has returned from international duty with England. Photo: Joe Dent.James Dornelly has returned from international duty with England. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (November 23, 3pm).

Posh are one place and two points behind today’s opponents.

Sam Curtis is available again after serving a suspension but Posh’s other injury doubts will have to wait a little longer to return to action.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Reading

14:04 GMT

Reading

Joel Pereira, Abraham Jeriel Richard Dorsett, Ben Elliott, Amadou Mbungue, Michael Craig, Tyler Bindon, Charlie Savage, Chem Campbell, Lewis Wing, Harvey Knibbs, Sam Smith

Subs: David Button, Jayden Wareham, Mamadi Camara, Andre Garcia, Adrian Akande, Ashqar Ahmed, Abraham Kanu

14:00 GMT

Posh

Nicholas Bilokapic, Jack Sparkes, Oscar Wallin, Emmanuel Fernandez, James Dornelly, Archie Collins, Ryan De Havilland, Malik Mothersille, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones

Subs: Will Blackmore, Sam Curtis, George Nevett, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Abraham Odoh, Chris Conn-Clarke, Cian Hayes

12:55 GMT

Welcome!

Posh return to action after last weekend’s international break.

No need to worry about the grey weather, we’re assured there are no issues with the pitch.

