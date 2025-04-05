Peterborough United vs Northampton Town: Live Blog for the big Nene Derby
Posh have a chance to keep rivals Northampton right in the heat of the relegation battle, before a ball was kicked today, they were four points clear of relegation.
Sam Hughes is facing a late fitness test for this one.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Northampton
68 mins 3-0 Northampton
Cobblers corner, still on top. Posh not shown any kind of ambition this half
Northampton triple change
McGeehan, McGowan, Costelloe
Tom Eaves, Akin Odiyamo, Tyler Roberts on
Whole new attacking line for Cobblers
56 mins 3-0 Northampton
McGeehan gets in behind the backline again, Susoho can’t stop him and he shoots at goal, Steer spills Costelloe arrives and Katongo has to clear off the line again.
55 mins 3-0 Northampton
Northampton are knocking it around at the back, wowwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww
This performance...
50 mins 3-0 Northampton
Ricky again with a shot, a flap with a leg at a ball that had fallen nicely for him on the edge of the box, not even close to the goal.
48 mins 3-0 Northampton
Deflected shot from Jones, 25 yards out. Ball easily rolls to the keeper.
Second half
HT subs
De Havilland, Susoho and Hayes on
Kyprianou, Collins and Poku off
One of the worst halves this season.
4 added minutes
43 mins 3-0 Northampton
McGowan swings in a cross. Too much on it, Dornelly gets to it and inexplicably just heads it right up in the air no distance, stands there and watched McGeehan get it, crosses to the far post and Costelloe pokes it in unopposed
3-0 Northampton
Dornelly horrific
Costelloe
39 mins 2-0
Northampton successfully waste a minute as the ref allows Costelloe almost a full minute to tie his boot up.
36 mins 2-0 Northampton
Posh causing their own downfall.
Wallin tries to dribble out from the back, gets tackled in his own box, there’s a chance it’s a foul but he then pulls the arm of Perry as he gets in on goal and that is a blatant penalty.
Ridiculous
2-0 Hoskins sends Steer the wrong way
Penalty Cobblers
My word..
Posh sub
Johnston for Mothersille.
Johnston at left back
Posh are down to ten.
Steer had given the ball away with a poor throw, Edun get into a battle with McGeehan. loses out.
Foul given to Northampton and Edun gets into a pushing match with McGeehan, hand straight into the face. Absolutely brainless.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.