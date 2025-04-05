Live

Peterborough United vs Northampton Town: Live Blog for the big Nene Derby

By Ben Jones
Published 5th Apr 2025, 13:21 BST
Hector Kyprianou in action against Northampton earlier in the season. Photo: Joe Dent.Hector Kyprianou in action against Northampton earlier in the season. Photo: Joe Dent.
Hector Kyprianou in action against Northampton earlier in the season. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host rivals Northampton Town in the Nene Derby at the Weston Homes Stadium (April 5).

Posh have a chance to keep rivals Northampton right in the heat of the relegation battle, before a ball was kicked today, they were four points clear of relegation.

Sam Hughes is facing a late fitness test for this one.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Northampton

16:28 BST

68 mins 3-0 Northampton

Cobblers corner, still on top. Posh not shown any kind of ambition this half

16:23 BSTUpdated 16:23 BST

Northampton triple change

McGeehan, McGowan, Costelloe

Tom Eaves, Akin Odiyamo, Tyler Roberts on

Whole new attacking line for Cobblers

16:18 BST

56 mins 3-0 Northampton

McGeehan gets in behind the backline again, Susoho can’t stop him and he shoots at goal, Steer spills Costelloe arrives and Katongo has to clear off the line again.

16:14 BST

55 mins 3-0 Northampton

Northampton are knocking it around at the back, wowwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww

This performance...

16:10 BST

50 mins 3-0 Northampton

Ricky again with a shot, a flap with a leg at a ball that had fallen nicely for him on the edge of the box, not even close to the goal.

16:08 BST

48 mins 3-0 Northampton

Deflected shot from Jones, 25 yards out. Ball easily rolls to the keeper.

16:04 BST

Second half

16:04 BST

HT subs

De Havilland, Susoho and Hayes on

Kyprianou, Collins and Poku off

15:49 BST

HT

One of the worst halves this season.

15:45 BST

4 added minutes

15:43 BST

43 mins 3-0 Northampton

McGowan swings in a cross. Too much on it, Dornelly gets to it and inexplicably just heads it right up in the air no distance, stands there and watched McGeehan get it, crosses to the far post and Costelloe pokes it in unopposed

15:41 BST

3-0 Northampton

Dornelly horrific

Costelloe

15:41 BST

39 mins 2-0

Northampton successfully waste a minute as the ref allows Costelloe almost a full minute to tie his boot up.

15:36 BST

36 mins 2-0 Northampton

Posh causing their own downfall.

Wallin tries to dribble out from the back, gets tackled in his own box, there’s a chance it’s a foul but he then pulls the arm of Perry as he gets in on goal and that is a blatant penalty.

Ridiculous

15:34 BST

2-0 Hoskins sends Steer the wrong way

15:33 BST

Penalty Cobblers

My word..

15:31 BST

Posh sub

Johnston for Mothersille.

Johnston at left back

15:29 BST

Posh are down to ten.

Steer had given the ball away with a poor throw, Edun get into a battle with McGeehan. loses out.

Foul given to Northampton and Edun gets into a pushing match with McGeehan, hand straight into the face. Absolutely brainless.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton TownNorthampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice