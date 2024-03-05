Live

Peterborough United vs Northampton Town: Live blog as Posh host rivals in the Nene Derby

Peterborough United host Northampton Town in League One action at the Weston Homes Stadium (March 5, 7:45pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
Kwame Poku of Peterborough United in action against Northampton Town. Photo: Joe Dent.Kwame Poku of Peterborough United in action against Northampton Town. Photo: Joe Dent.
Kwame Poku of Peterborough United in action against Northampton Town. Photo: Joe Dent.

Fresh from their Cambridgeshire Derby win, Posh are now on the trail of more derby dominance, this time in the Nene Derby.

They look set to be without Ricky-Jade Jones as they look to avoid suffering a league double from their rivals.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Northampton

16:00 GMT

Derby Day atmosphere will help Posh against a 'dangerous' side

15:59 GMT

The latest on Ricky

15:59 GMT

Who will step forward to join these heroes tonight?

15:57 GMT

Welcome!

Posh simply can not lose another league match this season.

Find out if they can avoid that horrible fate tonight right here.

Related topics:Northampton TownLeague OneRicky-Jade Jones