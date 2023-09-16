Peterborough United vs Leyton Orient: Posh looking to build on momentum of derby win
Peterborough United host newly-promoted Leyton Orient at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (September 15, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 16th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST
Posh will be looking to stop the rot of three consecutive League One defeats and should be boosted by the confidence of a comfortable win over Cambridge in the EFL Trophy during midweek.
Darren Ferguson has a decision to make about whether to keep with the back three from that night or revert to the back four system that Posh have used in all of their league matches so far.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Leyton Orient
Welcome!
Can Posh continue their winning momemtum to help them get back on track in the league?
Find out here!