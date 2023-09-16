Hector Kyprianou faces his former side Leyton Orient. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh will be looking to stop the rot of three consecutive League One defeats and should be boosted by the confidence of a comfortable win over Cambridge in the EFL Trophy during midweek.

Darren Ferguson has a decision to make about whether to keep with the back three from that night or revert to the back four system that Posh have used in all of their league matches so far.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.