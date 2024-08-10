Chris Conn-Clarke in action against Notts County. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United kick off the new League One season at home to Huddersfield Town (5:30pm).

The Terriers have dropped back into League One after a poor season in the Championship last time out and will be hoping to get back at the first time of asking with a team not much different to last season.

Posh, meanwhile, without a number of last season’s stars could hand debuts today to most of, if not all, Sam Curtis, Jack Sparkes, Oscar Wallin, Mahamadou Susoho, Chris Conn-Clarke, Cian Hayes and Abraham Odoh.