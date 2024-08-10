Peterborough United vs Huddersfield Town: Live blog as Posh get League One 2024/25 campaign underway
The Terriers have dropped back into League One after a poor season in the Championship last time out and will be hoping to get back at the first time of asking with a team not much different to last season.
Posh, meanwhile, without a number of last season’s stars could hand debuts today to most of, if not all, Sam Curtis, Jack Sparkes, Oscar Wallin, Mahamadou Susoho, Chris Conn-Clarke, Cian Hayes and Abraham Odoh.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Huddersfield
Poor start to the season
95 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
Ward header comfortably into the arms of Steer puts another shot on target on the board.
93 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
Great tackle Wallin after initially being caught out by a ball in behind, Ward can’t run away from him though and he slides in well to block.
Healey first a shot from the corner a couple of yards wide.
91 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
Posh just going through the motions, everything breaking down as soon as it goes over halfway.
5 added on
84 mins 0-0
Huddersfield content to just ease off and take advantage of lapses of the back and loose passes, of which there are many.
Huddersfield sub
Hogg off, David Kasumu on
Triple Huddersfield sub
Koroma, Miller, Evans off
Jaheim Headley, Danny Ward, Herbie Kane on
77 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
Could have been the moment for Posh to get back into it, out of nothing, ball presented to Randall on the edge of the box, he runs on to it and shoots all in one motion, dragged wide.
74 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
Collins now in the book for a late tackle.
Grim, grim half this. Posh going nowhere, doing nothing.
72 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
First booking of the game goes to Huddersfield’s Miller.
Delaying the restart, considering the constant and blatant time wasting going on, that’s incredible.
Poku and Susoho off
O’Brien-Brady and Hayes on
68 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
Looks like a back three now.
Hayes LWB and Ajiboye right.
Jones and Mothersille up top together.
Dreadful half, Posh making nothing happen.
63 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
Huddersfield have the ball in the net but it’s offside as Helik touches the ball in at the far post from a corner. He was well off.
The corner was conceded in comical fashing when Ajiboye managed to throw his leg at the ball to clear and scoop it behind himself.
Curtis swiftly removed after staying down with what looked like a bit of cramp, he has not had much of a pre-season.
Ajiboye comes on
57 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
More like it, Posh finally get out. Poku cuts in from the left and fires in a shot, deflected wide of the post.
Corner looks positive until Fernandez can’t control a ball into a promising area for him and bundles over the defender.
Mothersille comes on for CCC
54 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
Posh can not get out of their half.
Steer has given away the ball twice in 3 minutes, Poku gifts it away on the edge of his own box and Collins has to deflect a Koroma shot wide.
Corner scrapped away.
