Peterborough United vs Huddersfield Town: Live blog as Posh get League One 2024/25 campaign underway

By Ben Jones
Published 10th Aug 2024, 15:04 GMT
Chris Conn-Clarke in action against Notts County. Photo: Joe Dent.Chris Conn-Clarke in action against Notts County. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United kick off the new League One season at home to Huddersfield Town (5:30pm).

The Terriers have dropped back into League One after a poor season in the Championship last time out and will be hoping to get back at the first time of asking with a team not much different to last season.

Posh, meanwhile, without a number of last season’s stars could hand debuts today to most of, if not all, Sam Curtis, Jack Sparkes, Oscar Wallin, Mahamadou Susoho, Chris Conn-Clarke, Cian Hayes and Abraham Odoh.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 19:25 GMT

FT

Poor start to the season

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 19:25 GMT

95 mins 2-0 Huddersfield

Ward header comfortably into the arms of Steer puts another shot on target on the board.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 19:22 GMT

93 mins 2-0 Huddersfield

Great tackle Wallin after initially being caught out by a ball in behind, Ward can’t run away from him though and he slides in well to block.

Healey first a shot from the corner a couple of yards wide.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 19:20 GMT

91 mins 2-0 Huddersfield

Posh just going through the motions, everything breaking down as soon as it goes over halfway.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 19:20 GMT

5 added on

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 19:14 GMT

84 mins 0-0

Huddersfield content to just ease off and take advantage of lapses of the back and loose passes, of which there are many.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 19:11 GMT

Huddersfield sub

Hogg off, David Kasumu on

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 19:08 GMT

Triple Huddersfield sub

Koroma, Miller, Evans off

Jaheim Headley, Danny Ward, Herbie Kane on

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 19:07 GMT

77 mins 2-0 Huddersfield

Could have been the moment for Posh to get back into it, out of nothing, ball presented to Randall on the edge of the box, he runs on to it and shoots all in one motion, dragged wide.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 19:04 GMT

74 mins 2-0 Huddersfield

Collins now in the book for a late tackle.

Grim, grim half this. Posh going nowhere, doing nothing.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 19:03 GMT

72 mins 2-0 Huddersfield

First booking of the game goes to Huddersfield’s Miller.

Delaying the restart, considering the constant and blatant time wasting going on, that’s incredible.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:58 GMT

Subs

Poku and Susoho off

O’Brien-Brady and Hayes on

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:58 GMT

68 mins 2-0 Huddersfield

Looks like a back three now.

Hayes LWB and Ajiboye right.

Jones and Mothersille up top together.

Dreadful half, Posh making nothing happen.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:53 GMT

63 mins 2-0 Huddersfield

Huddersfield have the ball in the net but it’s offside as Helik touches the ball in at the far post from a corner. He was well off.

The corner was conceded in comical fashing when Ajiboye managed to throw his leg at the ball to clear and scoop it behind himself.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:49 GMT

Sub

Curtis swiftly removed after staying down with what looked like a bit of cramp, he has not had much of a pre-season.

Ajiboye comes on

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:47 GMT

57 mins 2-0 Huddersfield

More like it, Posh finally get out. Poku cuts in from the left and fires in a shot, deflected wide of the post.

Corner looks positive until Fernandez can’t control a ball into a promising area for him and bundles over the defender.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:44 GMT

Sub

Mothersille comes on for CCC

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:43 GMT

54 mins 2-0 Huddersfield

Posh can not get out of their half.

Steer has given away the ball twice in 3 minutes, Poku gifts it away on the edge of his own box and Collins has to deflect a Koroma shot wide.

Corner scrapped away.

