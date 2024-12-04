Live

Peterborough United vs Burton Albion: Live blog as Posh host League's One's basement dwellers

By Ben Jones
Published 4th Dec 2024, 15:30 BST
George Nevett is set to be called into action in the Posh backline.placeholder image
George Nevett is set to be called into action in the Posh backline.
Peterborough United host League One’s bottom side at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday evening (December 4).

Posh return to league action after their FA Cup exploits.

After last night’s almost full programme, Posh have dropped a place to 14th and are only three points ahead on the relegation places.

Emmanuel Fernandez will serve a one-game suspension for this match.

Follow all of the action on the live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Burton

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:36 BST

FT

Awful

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:34 BST

91 mins 1-0 Burton

Burton run down a minute in the corner

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:33 BST

3 added minutes only

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:32 BST

89 mins 1-0 Burton

Scramble around the line, headed down by Jones and Hayes is on the scene but its clawed out

Corner 2 headed over by a Burton head

Corner 3 headed by Kyp onto a white shirt

Corner 4 punched out and cleared out of danger

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:30 BST

88 mins 1-0 Burton

Corner again...

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:28 BST

Burton sub

Dylan Williams on for Tomas Kalinauskas

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:27 BST

84 mins 1-0 Burton

Posh win a corner, into a good area, headed up by Burton and on towards goal by Wallin but it drops well wide.

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:25 BST

82 mins 1-0 Burton

An enormous cheer goes up from the stands as Mothersille registers a shot on target.

It’s straight into Crocombe’s hands from the edge of the box though.

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:22 BST

79 mins 1-0 Burton

Another Burton clearance from a Mothersille cross.

They’re vert limited but they’re doing well tonight, well organised in front of a disjointed and lacklustre attack

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:18 BST

75 mins 1-0 Burton

Posh are coming forward but it’s just frantic.

Lots of sloppy errors in possession and easily cleared balls into the box

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:16 BST

Burton sub

Goalcorer Bennett off for Ben Whitfield

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:14 BST

72 mins 1-0 Burton

Posh are having a go now, Mothersille with a deep cross, tough height for Hayes to control around his middrift, ball helped over in the end.

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:12 BST

68 mins 1-0 Burton

Burton break at pace after Randall gives the ball away in his own half. Chauke charges forward with the ball all the way to the edge of the box but blasts into row Z, let off.

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:10 BST

66 mins 1-0 Burton

Posh are behind. One ball in behind the back of Wallin gets Bennett in behind, Bilo races out of his box but leaves so much of his goal open and Bennett rolls it into the wide open space.

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:08 BST

Triple Posh sub

Odoh, De Havilland, Katongo OFF

Hayes, Kyprianou, Dornelly ON

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:07 BST

1-0 Burton

Bennett

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:06 BST

63 mins 0-0

Gilligan with a wild shot over from 20 yards as Posh give the ball away again just over halfway.

Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 21:03 BST

59 mins 0-0

There has been no improvement from Posh.

Burton have another good chance, diving header from Sweeney from a corner curls just wide.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Burton AlbionLeague One
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice