Peterborough United vs Burton Albion: Live blog as Posh host League's One's basement dwellers
Posh return to league action after their FA Cup exploits.
After last night’s almost full programme, Posh have dropped a place to 14th and are only three points ahead on the relegation places.
Emmanuel Fernandez will serve a one-game suspension for this match.
Follow all of the action on the live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Burton
Awful
91 mins 1-0 Burton
Burton run down a minute in the corner
3 added minutes only
89 mins 1-0 Burton
Scramble around the line, headed down by Jones and Hayes is on the scene but its clawed out
Corner 2 headed over by a Burton head
Corner 3 headed by Kyp onto a white shirt
Corner 4 punched out and cleared out of danger
88 mins 1-0 Burton
Corner again...
Burton sub
Dylan Williams on for Tomas Kalinauskas
84 mins 1-0 Burton
Posh win a corner, into a good area, headed up by Burton and on towards goal by Wallin but it drops well wide.
82 mins 1-0 Burton
An enormous cheer goes up from the stands as Mothersille registers a shot on target.
It’s straight into Crocombe’s hands from the edge of the box though.
79 mins 1-0 Burton
Another Burton clearance from a Mothersille cross.
They’re vert limited but they’re doing well tonight, well organised in front of a disjointed and lacklustre attack
75 mins 1-0 Burton
Posh are coming forward but it’s just frantic.
Lots of sloppy errors in possession and easily cleared balls into the box
Burton sub
Goalcorer Bennett off for Ben Whitfield
72 mins 1-0 Burton
Posh are having a go now, Mothersille with a deep cross, tough height for Hayes to control around his middrift, ball helped over in the end.
68 mins 1-0 Burton
Burton break at pace after Randall gives the ball away in his own half. Chauke charges forward with the ball all the way to the edge of the box but blasts into row Z, let off.
66 mins 1-0 Burton
Posh are behind. One ball in behind the back of Wallin gets Bennett in behind, Bilo races out of his box but leaves so much of his goal open and Bennett rolls it into the wide open space.
Triple Posh sub
Odoh, De Havilland, Katongo OFF
Hayes, Kyprianou, Dornelly ON
1-0 Burton
Bennett
63 mins 0-0
Gilligan with a wild shot over from 20 yards as Posh give the ball away again just over halfway.
59 mins 0-0
There has been no improvement from Posh.
Burton have another good chance, diving header from Sweeney from a corner curls just wide.