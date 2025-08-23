Peterborough United vs Bradford City: Live Blog as Posh host high-flying newly promoted League One side
Fans will have to wait for the return of Peter Kioso as his signing was concluded after the registration window for today’s game.
Fans could get a first look at signings Tom Lees and Matthew Garbett though.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Bradford
Bradford
Sam Walker, Ibou Touray, Curtis Tilt, Aden Baldwin, Alex Pattison, Max Power, Tyreik Wright, George Lapslie, Matthew Pennington, Will Swan, Josh Neufville
Subs: Joe Hilton, Antoni Sarcevic, Stephen Humphrys, Ciaran Kelly, Tommy Leigh, Jenson Matcalfe, Bobby Pointon
Vicente Reyes, Carl Johnston, George Nevett, David Okagbue, James Dornelly, Archie Collins, Brandon Khela, Abraham Odoh, Klaidi Lolos, Kyrell Lisbie, Gustav Lindgren
Subs: Bastian Smith, Harley Mills, Tom Lees, Matt Garbett, Cian Hayes, Declan Frith, Bradley Ihionvien
Welcome!
There’s certainly some renewed positivity into the club after last night’s announcement, let’s hope that carries through onto the pitch today!