Peterborough United vs Bradford City: Live Blog as Posh host high-flying newly promoted League One side

Bradley Ihionvien in action for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United host Bradford City in League One action at the Weston Homes Stadium (August 23, 3pm).

Fans will have to wait for the return of Peter Kioso as his signing was concluded after the registration window for today’s game.

Fans could get a first look at signings Tom Lees and Matthew Garbett though.