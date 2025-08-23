Live

Peterborough United vs Bradford City: Live Blog as Posh host high-flying newly promoted League One side

By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 13:12 BST
Bradley Ihionvien in action for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.placeholder image
Bradley Ihionvien in action for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United host Bradford City in League One action at the Weston Homes Stadium (August 23, 3pm).

Fans will have to wait for the return of Peter Kioso as his signing was concluded after the registration window for today’s game.

Fans could get a first look at signings Tom Lees and Matthew Garbett though.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Bradford

13:56 BST

Bradford

Sam Walker, Ibou Touray, Curtis Tilt, Aden Baldwin, Alex Pattison, Max Power, Tyreik Wright, George Lapslie, Matthew Pennington, Will Swan, Josh Neufville

Subs: Joe Hilton, Antoni Sarcevic, Stephen Humphrys, Ciaran Kelly, Tommy Leigh, Jenson Matcalfe, Bobby Pointon

13:52 BSTUpdated 14:07 BST

Posh

Vicente Reyes, Carl Johnston, George Nevett, David Okagbue, James Dornelly, Archie Collins, Brandon Khela, Abraham Odoh, Klaidi Lolos, Kyrell Lisbie, Gustav Lindgren

Subs: Bastian Smith, Harley Mills, Tom Lees, Matt Garbett, Cian Hayes, Declan Frith, Bradley Ihionvien

13:09 BST

Welcome!

There’s certainly some renewed positivity into the club after last night’s announcement, let’s hope that carries through onto the pitch today!

Related topics:Bradford CityLeague OnePeter KiosoTom Lees
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice