Peterborough United vs Bolton Wanderers: Live Blog as Posh play final home League One game of the season
Posh will have Will Blackmore in goal and could make a number of other changes with mathematical safety in League One secured.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Bolton
FT 1-1
Three straight draws
95 mins 1-1
Thomason and McAtee off
Harrison Rice and David Abimbola on
93 mins 1-1
Collins hits the side netting, Posh hanging on in the closing stages.
5 added minutes
89 mins 1-1
Big miss!
Hughes makes a block on the edge of the box but it deflects kindly to McAtee, Blackmore is off his line and he goes round him but as he shoots back towards goal, he hits the post.
Posh sub
16-year-old Bolu Shofowoke comes on for a Football League debut.
Mothersille replaced
85 mins 1-1
Kyprianou booked for a late challenge on Thomason.
Jones just wasted a rare chance to break with a shocking ball into the box looking for Poku.
82 mins 1-1
Bolton coming on strong now, Collins threaded in, middle of the box. Shoots and Blackmore saves at close range.
Bolton sub
Deashon Lawrence on for Schon.
The winger on for his Football League debut
78 mins 1-1
Poku with a great run onto the box, gets right to the byline, slides across goal, deflected but falls to Mothersille, ball bounces but he’s on his own around 10 yards out and sends the ball high into the stands.
77 mins 1-1
Bit of a scramble in the box.
Bolton starting to get on top again, Thomason, McAtee and Forino all see efforts blocked.
Posh subs
Dornelly and Kyprianou on
Johnston and CCC off
Bolton change Lolos for Aaron Collins
72 mins 1-1
Mothersille stands a great ball up to the backpost, it’s tough for Poku to get up and over it to head down and he can’t do it, ball headed high and wide.
68 mins 1-1
Gethin Jones now booked for dissent as Posh get a free-kick in the middle of the Bolton half.
1-1
Mothersille’s stutter doesn’t work this time, it’s easily saved down to the left.
66 mins 1-1
Bolton are furious, the goalkeeper gets booked for his protests. Forino squares up to Mothersille.
He was tripped again.
Penalty Posh again!
65 mins 1-1
Into the action and Poku rolls in Jones on the right of the box, goes past his man but a good block on the dive.
