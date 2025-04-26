Live

Peterborough United vs Bolton Wanderers: Live Blog as Posh play final home League One game of the season

By Ben Jones
Published 26th Apr 2025, 13:55 BST
Will Blackmore will start in goal for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.Will Blackmore will start in goal for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Bolton Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium in League One (April 26, 3pm).

Posh will have Will Blackmore in goal and could make a number of other changes with mathematical safety in League One secured.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Bolton

16:55 BST

FT 1-1

Three straight draws

16:54 BST

95 mins 1-1

Thomason and McAtee off

Harrison Rice and David Abimbola on

16:53 BST

93 mins 1-1

Collins hits the side netting, Posh hanging on in the closing stages.

16:52 BST

5 added minutes

16:51 BST

89 mins 1-1

Big miss!

Hughes makes a block on the edge of the box but it deflects kindly to McAtee, Blackmore is off his line and he goes round him but as he shoots back towards goal, he hits the post.

16:47 BST

Posh sub

16-year-old Bolu Shofowoke comes on for a Football League debut.

Mothersille replaced

16:45 BST

85 mins 1-1

Kyprianou booked for a late challenge on Thomason.

Jones just wasted a rare chance to break with a shocking ball into the box looking for Poku.

16:42 BST

82 mins 1-1

Bolton coming on strong now, Collins threaded in, middle of the box. Shoots and Blackmore saves at close range.

16:41 BST

Bolton sub

Deashon Lawrence on for Schon.

The winger on for his Football League debut

16:38 BST

78 mins 1-1

Poku with a great run onto the box, gets right to the byline, slides across goal, deflected but falls to Mothersille, ball bounces but he’s on his own around 10 yards out and sends the ball high into the stands.

16:36 BST

77 mins 1-1

Bit of a scramble in the box.

Bolton starting to get on top again, Thomason, McAtee and Forino all see efforts blocked.

16:33 BST

Posh subs

Dornelly and Kyprianou on

Johnston and CCC off

Bolton change Lolos for Aaron Collins

16:32 BST

72 mins 1-1

Mothersille stands a great ball up to the backpost, it’s tough for Poku to get up and over it to head down and he can’t do it, ball headed high and wide.

16:28 BST

68 mins 1-1

Gethin Jones now booked for dissent as Posh get a free-kick in the middle of the Bolton half.

16:27 BST

1-1

Mothersille’s stutter doesn’t work this time, it’s easily saved down to the left.

16:26 BST

66 mins 1-1

Bolton are furious, the goalkeeper gets booked for his protests. Forino squares up to Mothersille.

He was tripped again.

16:25 BST

Penalty Posh again!

16:25 BST

65 mins 1-1

Into the action and Poku rolls in Jones on the right of the box, goes past his man but a good block on the dive.

