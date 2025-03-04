Live

Peterborough United vs Blackpool: Live blog as Posh look to build on positive week

By Ben Jones
Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:24 BST
Hector Kyprianou scores against Blackpool earlier this season. Photo: David Lowndes.Hector Kyprianou scores against Blackpool earlier this season. Photo: David Lowndes.
Hector Kyprianou scores against Blackpool earlier this season. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United travel to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool in League One (March 4).

Posh are full of confidence again after three wins in a week and moving up to 17th four clear of safety.

On Saturday Blackpool saw a 12-game unbeaten run come to an end but nine of those were draws!

Kwame Poku could return to the bench but is not expected to play any significant part, Gustav Lindgren is also available again.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Blackpool vs Posh

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:33 BST

FT

0-0

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:33 BST

0-0

That might be the worst corner I have ever seen.

Straight out for a throw from Susoho.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:32 BST

92 mins 0-0

Posh corner, one minute left.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:31 BST

90 mins 0-0

There was the chance.

Mothersille sends over a low ball, Jones let it run, Odoh is there on the six-yard box, what a horrible effort to smash it over the bar.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:30 BST

3 added minutes

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:28 BST

Blackpool sub

Morgan off

Onomah on

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:26 BST

86 mins 0-0

Posh corner, four to play

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:24 BST

84 mins 0-0

Chance for Posh, Odoh with a good run and slides in Jones on the right, first time shot into the side-netting.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:23 BST

Subs

Posh- Susoho for Hayes

Blackpool- Sammy Silvera for Coulson

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:22 BST

81 mins 0-0

Couple of chances for Morgan, pulled back to him from out wide, drilled a shot into the side netting both times.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:19 BST

79 mins 0-0

Jones booked for Gabriel launching himself into him to win a header.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:17 BST

77 mins 0-0

Posh struggling for ideas, plenty of the ball but little idea how to break this defence down,

Game in a bit of a lull.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:10 BST

70 mins 0-0

Swift Blackpool counter from Hamilton, who is causing Dornelly problems already, beats his man and crosses well into the middle, looks like Morgan is running in to score but skews a remarkable shot so high up into the air and it doesn’t even go out of play despite being struck from the middle of the box.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:06 BST

66 mins 0-0

Blackpool take off a centre half and are in a back four now.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:05 BST

Blackpool sub

Baggott, Fletcher off

CJ Hamilton and Rob Apter on

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:02 BST

Posh sub

Jones for Ihionvien

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:59 BST

59 mins 0-0

Posh in a good spell. Hayes find Kyprianou in a pocket on the right of the box, shoots from a tight angle, pushed down by the keeper and then cleared.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:57 BST

57 mins 0-0

Another good Posh move, this time in ends with Odoh brining in the ball to the edge of the box, sliding in Mothersille on the left and him blasting into the stands.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice