Peterborough United vs Blackpool: Live blog as Posh look to build on positive week
Posh are full of confidence again after three wins in a week and moving up to 17th four clear of safety.
On Saturday Blackpool saw a 12-game unbeaten run come to an end but nine of those were draws!
Kwame Poku could return to the bench but is not expected to play any significant part, Gustav Lindgren is also available again.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Blackpool vs Posh
That might be the worst corner I have ever seen.
Straight out for a throw from Susoho.
92 mins 0-0
Posh corner, one minute left.
90 mins 0-0
There was the chance.
Mothersille sends over a low ball, Jones let it run, Odoh is there on the six-yard box, what a horrible effort to smash it over the bar.
3 added minutes
Blackpool sub
Morgan off
Onomah on
86 mins 0-0
Posh corner, four to play
84 mins 0-0
Chance for Posh, Odoh with a good run and slides in Jones on the right, first time shot into the side-netting.
Posh- Susoho for Hayes
Blackpool- Sammy Silvera for Coulson
81 mins 0-0
Couple of chances for Morgan, pulled back to him from out wide, drilled a shot into the side netting both times.
79 mins 0-0
Jones booked for Gabriel launching himself into him to win a header.
77 mins 0-0
Posh struggling for ideas, plenty of the ball but little idea how to break this defence down,
Game in a bit of a lull.
70 mins 0-0
Swift Blackpool counter from Hamilton, who is causing Dornelly problems already, beats his man and crosses well into the middle, looks like Morgan is running in to score but skews a remarkable shot so high up into the air and it doesn’t even go out of play despite being struck from the middle of the box.
66 mins 0-0
Blackpool take off a centre half and are in a back four now.
Blackpool sub
Baggott, Fletcher off
CJ Hamilton and Rob Apter on
Posh sub
Jones for Ihionvien
59 mins 0-0
Posh in a good spell. Hayes find Kyprianou in a pocket on the right of the box, shoots from a tight angle, pushed down by the keeper and then cleared.
57 mins 0-0
Another good Posh move, this time in ends with Odoh brining in the ball to the edge of the box, sliding in Mothersille on the left and him blasting into the stands.
