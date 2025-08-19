Live

Peterborough United vs Barnsley: Live blog as seek to break pointless streak at home

By Ben Jones
Published 19th Aug 2025, 18:04 BST
Oscar Wallin in action for Peterborough United at Wigan.placeholder image
Peterborough United face Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium in League One action (August 19, 7:45pm).

Posh need to start picking up points quickly but won’t be able to call on new signing Ben Woods just yet as he recovers from a finger injury.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Barnsley

18:40 BST

Barnsley

Murphy Cooper, Jack Shepherd, Caylan Vickers, Adam Phillips, Nathaniel Ogbeta, Patrick Kelly, Tennai Watson, Josh Earl, Luca Connell, Davis-Keillor-Dunn, David McGoldirck

Subs: Kieran Flavell, Jon Russell, Reyes Cleary, Neil Farrugia, Connor Barratt, Jonathan Bland, Leo Farrell

18:37 BSTUpdated 18:37 BST

Posh

Vicente Reyes, Carl Johnston, David Okagbue, George Nevett, James Dornelly, Archie Collins, Brandon Khela, Kyrell Lisbie, Cian Hayes, Klaidi Lolos, Bradley Ihionvien

Subs: Bastian Smith, Harley Mills, Lucca Mendonca, Abraham Odoh, Declan Frith, Gustav Lindgren, Donay O’Brien-Brady

18:03 BST

Welcome!

Follow all of the action from tonight’s match right here

